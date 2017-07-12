TOP STORIES
Communication expert warns gov't to be wary of Ministers' utterances
A communications expert with the University of Cape Coast (UCC) says the Deputy Trades Minister’s recent utterance to diasporans could erode the Akufo-Addo administration’s goodwill.
Dr Eric Opoku Mensah said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government's goodwill, which started since winning the elections could be affected with arrogant utterances.
Deputy Trade Minister Robert Ahomka Lindsay has come under heavy public backlash for describing Ghanaians in the diaspora as "whiners" about conditions in the country.
Speaking at an event organised by the diaspora community in Accra last week, the Deputy Minister was unhappy about complaints by members of the diaspora about challenges they faced in accessing government officials in their bid to return home and invest in the country.
“Nobody likes whiners, people that spend all the time whining all the time really get on people’s nerves so stop whining,” the Deputy Minister said at the Diaspora Homecoming Summit at the Accra International Conference Centre on Thursday.
He entreated the investors to spend the time to understand the process and avoid taking shortcuts because that can only get them into trouble.
Video: Deputy Trade Minister calls investors ‘whiners’, gets a fitting response
Since President Akufo-Addo’s appointment of over 100 ministers, there has been a backlash from the public about the utterances of some of his ministers.
The Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid was heavily criticised by callers into Joy FM’s Super Morning Show after his comments about the civil servants were condemned as being a brush.
The Agriculture Minister Dr Afriyie Akoto told off a journalist and called his station owner names, when he wanted answers from the Minister regarding government’s new Planting for Food and Jobs policy.
The Tourism Minister, Catherine Ablema Afeku, took offence when Joy News’ Parliamentary correspondent, Joseph Opoku Gakpo sought clarification from her about the involvement of a pro-NPP vigilante group in the Kintampo Waterfall after a report on the disaster was released.
Recently, the Deputy Lands Minister, Benito Owusu-Bio, took Ghanaian journalists to the cleaners calling them lazy and armchair, in their coverage of a collapsed mine pit atNsuta-Prestea in the Western Region.
But the communications expert said, “the aggregation of such comments which have necessitated a public discourse on the issue will go a long way to decrease the positive feeling that people have towards the government.
“That will be bad as every government need that positive feeling to continue and government should be worried about that."
He warns that if the government does not do anything to protect, maintain and increase a positive public opinion, what is currently happening will affect it at the next election.
“You don’t want to have that but for people to share and support your vision,” he said.
