ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'The law is the law' — Thaddeus Sory reacts to ECOWAS Court ruling on Torkornoo case

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines The law is the law — Thaddeus Sory reacts to ECOWAS Court ruling on Torkornoo case
WED, 24 JUN 2026

Private legal practitioner Thaddeus Sory has reacted to the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice's dismissal of the case filed by former Chief Justice Gertrude Esaaba Torkornoo against the Republic of Ghana.

His reaction comes after the regional court ruled that Ghana did not violate the rights of the former Chief Justice during the process that led to her suspension and eventual removal from office.

In a brief social media post on Wednesday, June 24, Mr Sory appeared to endorse the court's decision, stressing the supremacy of the law.

"The law is the law. It is still the law. And this is the law," he wrote.

The ECOWAS Court on Wednesday dismissed all seven claims brought by Justice Torkornoo against the Republic of Ghana.

The former Chief Justice had challenged the legality of her suspension and removal, alleging violations of her human rights during proceedings conducted by the committee established to investigate petitions against her.

She also sought damages of $10 million, claiming that her rights had been violated and that she had been subjected to unfair and degrading treatment during the process.

However, the regional court held that Ghana did not violate any of her rights under the African Charter and found that due process had been observed throughout the proceedings.

Deputy Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Justice Srem Sai, who represented Ghana in the case, announced the outcome in a social media post.

"The ECOWAS Community Court has, a while ago, dismissed all of the seven claims which the former Chief Justice, Her Ladyship, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, brought against our beloved Republic," he stated.

The court ruled that Justice Torkornoo's suspension did not violate her right to work and rejected her claim that her removal was arbitrary or motivated by ill will.

It also found that the security measures adopted during the proceedings were lawful and proportionate.

Additionally, the court dismissed her argument that she remained a member of the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal and High Court after her removal as Chief Justice, holding that those positions flowed from her office as Chief Justice.

The judges further rejected her claim for reparations, ruling that no compensation was warranted since no rights violations had been established.

Justice Torkornoo was removed from office on September 1, 2025, following the findings of a committee established to investigate petitions filed against her after her suspension by President John Dramani Mahama.

624202622152-wbreuigtto-22909

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Full reasons ECOWAS Court dismissed Justice Torkonoos case against Ghana Full reasons ECOWAS Court dismissed Justice Torkonoo's case against Ghana

1 hour ago

The law is the law — Thaddeus Sory reacts to ECOWAS Court ruling on Torkornoo case 'The law is the law' — Thaddeus Sory reacts to ECOWAS Court ruling on Torkornoo ...

1 hour ago

June 24: Cedi sells at GHS12.25 on forex market, GHS11.21 on BoG interbank June 24: Cedi sells at GHS12.25 on forex market, GHS11.21 on BoG interbank 

1 hour ago

Gender Ministry renews commitment to disability rights on National Day of Persons with Disabilities Gender Ministry renews commitment to disability rights on National Day of Person...

1 hour ago

Due process was observed in removal of Justice Torkonoo as Ghanas Chief Justice — ECOWAS Court dismisses petition Due process was observed in removal of Justice Torkonoo as Ghana's Chief Justice...

1 hour ago

NDC is complete scam, they use 419 to rally fake promises but does nothing — Osahen Afenyo-Markin NDC is complete scam, they use 419 to rally fake promises but does nothing — Osa...

1 hour ago

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Osahen Alexander Afenyo-Markin Dankwa-Busia-Dombo tradition remains blueprint for Ghana's prosperity — Osahen A...

3 hours ago

DR Congo fan Michel Nkuka Mboladinga pictured at the stadium in Guadalajara for the World Cup match against Colombia, on June 23, 2026. - Eloisa Sanchez, Reuters World Cup 2026: 'Living statue' of Lumumba joins DR Congo fans after quarantine

Just in....
body-container-line