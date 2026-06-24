'The law is the law' — Thaddeus Sory reacts to ECOWAS Court ruling on Torkornoo case

Private legal practitioner Thaddeus Sory has reacted to the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice's dismissal of the case filed by former Chief Justice Gertrude Esaaba Torkornoo against the Republic of Ghana.

His reaction comes after the regional court ruled that Ghana did not violate the rights of the former Chief Justice during the process that led to her suspension and eventual removal from office.

In a brief social media post on Wednesday, June 24, Mr Sory appeared to endorse the court's decision, stressing the supremacy of the law.

"The law is the law. It is still the law. And this is the law," he wrote.

The ECOWAS Court on Wednesday dismissed all seven claims brought by Justice Torkornoo against the Republic of Ghana.

The former Chief Justice had challenged the legality of her suspension and removal, alleging violations of her human rights during proceedings conducted by the committee established to investigate petitions against her.

She also sought damages of $10 million, claiming that her rights had been violated and that she had been subjected to unfair and degrading treatment during the process.

However, the regional court held that Ghana did not violate any of her rights under the African Charter and found that due process had been observed throughout the proceedings.

Deputy Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Justice Srem Sai, who represented Ghana in the case, announced the outcome in a social media post.

"The ECOWAS Community Court has, a while ago, dismissed all of the seven claims which the former Chief Justice, Her Ladyship, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, brought against our beloved Republic," he stated.

The court ruled that Justice Torkornoo's suspension did not violate her right to work and rejected her claim that her removal was arbitrary or motivated by ill will.

It also found that the security measures adopted during the proceedings were lawful and proportionate.

Additionally, the court dismissed her argument that she remained a member of the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal and High Court after her removal as Chief Justice, holding that those positions flowed from her office as Chief Justice.

The judges further rejected her claim for reparations, ruling that no compensation was warranted since no rights violations had been established.

Justice Torkornoo was removed from office on September 1, 2025, following the findings of a committee established to investigate petitions filed against her after her suspension by President John Dramani Mahama.