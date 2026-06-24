Gender Ministry renews commitment to disability rights on National Day of Persons with Disabilities

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting the rights and welfare of persons with disabilities on the commemoration of the National Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The Ministry said the country must move beyond policy commitments and ensure the effective implementation of disability laws and programmes to improve the lives of persons with disabilities.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, June 23 to commemorate the annual observance, the Ministry noted that this year's celebration coincides with the 20th anniversary of the Persons with Disability Act, 2006 (Act 715).

"This year's commemoration, under the theme 'From Act to Action: Finalising Reforms and Enforcing Disability Rights Now and Beyond,' comes at a critical time as Ghana marks 20 years since the passage of the Persons with Disability Act, 2006 (Act 715)," the statement read in part.

According to the Ministry, the occasion provides an opportunity to reflect on progress made in advancing disability rights while renewing efforts to promote equal opportunities and inclusion.

The Ministry stated that through the National Council on Persons with Disabilities, it has continued to promote disability inclusion through policy coordination, advocacy and strategic partnerships.

It said ongoing collaborations with organisations of persons with disabilities, development partners and other stakeholders are aimed at improving accessibility and strengthening disability-inclusive social protection programmes.

The statement also highlighted Ghana's participation in the 19th Session of the Conference of States Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities held at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

The Ministry further called on ministries, departments and agencies, metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies, the private sector, civil society organisations, traditional authorities and the general public to work together to remove barriers and promote the full participation of persons with disabilities in national life.

"As we commemorate this day, we reaffirm our commitment to turning rights into realities and keeping disability inclusion at the centre of Ghana's development agenda. Together, let us build a Ghana where no one is left behind and every person has the opportunity to realise their full potential," the statement added.