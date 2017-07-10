modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Rwanda's Kagame in Israel hails 'blossoming' cooperation

AFP
1 hour ago | Africa
Rwanda's President Paul Kagame says he wants stronger ties with Israel at talks with Israel's president and prime minister. By THOMAS COEX (AFP)
Rwanda's President Paul Kagame says he wants stronger ties with Israel at talks with Israel's president and prime minister. By THOMAS COEX (AFP)

Jerusalem (AFP) - Rwandan President Paul Kagame called for bolstering relations with Israel on Monday during a visit reflecting a warming of ties between the Jewish state and Africa.

In July 2016 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Rwanda as part of a four-nation Africa trade and security tour aimed at boosting ties and in June this year he joined West African leaders at a summit in Liberia.

"Ever since the prime minister's visit to West Africa last year, Israel has continued to follow through on its commitments and objective of scaling up engagement across Africa," Kagame said.

"This is a very positive trend which can only be welcomed and merits our support," he added as he met Israeli Prime Minister Reuven Rivlin and Netanyahu at Rivlin's Jerusalem residence.

Kagame said that cooperation between Israel and African nations "has blossomed in many areas," including in technology, agriculture, energy and security.

"We are looking forward to reinforcing our cooperation with Israel on common challenges and issues of mutual interest," he added.

On Monday Netanyahu said the Jewish and Rwandan people share a "great bond".

"We, who witnessed the greatest holocaust in history, you who witnessed perhaps one of the most recent ones, never again," Netanyahu said.

He thanked Kagame for enabling Israel to "return to Africa".

"You were the indispensable bridge on which we marched to make our return to Africa, step by step, with very sound advice, very, very wise counsel," Netanyahu said.

Rivlin said Israel and Rwanda "are two nations who understand the horror of genocide" and who are "working together to solve some of the biggest issues facing humanity: water and food security".

Israel sees African countries as potential allies, particularly at the United Nations and other international bodies, where it is regularly condemned over its occupation of the West Bank and blockade of the Gaza Strip.

Rwanda is one of the countries receiving illegal African migrants who are actively encouraged to leave Israel, a move rights activists say can endanger their lives.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Africa

TOP STORIES

EC Finance Director Receives Death Threats Over Missing GHC480,000

2 hours ago

Stop Maltreating Ghanaians – Akufo-Addo Tells Qatar

2 hours ago

quot-img-1When you are on top, you become the topic.Don't get worried when you're talked about, it's because you're the most important issue on their agenda

By: Kyei Marfo quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36234.3667
Euro4.96774.9734
Pound Sterling5.61655.6239
Swiss Franc4.52324.5255
Canadian Dollar3.38483.3877
S/African Rand0.32450.3246
Australian Dollar3.31483.3215
body-container-line