Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3618
|4.3662
|Euro
|4.9424
|4.9447
|Pound Sterling
|5.6368
|5.6429
|Swiss Franc
|4.5166
|4.5194
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3554
|3.3571
|S/African Rand
|0.3244
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3054
|3.3101
Stanchart introduces Visa Infinite Credit Card in Ghana
Standard Chartered Bank has introduced the Visa Infinite Credit Card into the banking industry as a way of helping to improve Ghana’s quest to reduce the amount of physical cash flow in the country.
The introduction of this new card by the bank seeks to change the culture of transacting business in Ghana and improve upon the move to a cash-lite society.
The quest by the government to have a cash-lite society has been receiving a boost from the financial sector through the introduction of electronic forms of transactions.
The Infinite Card, first in its kind to be introduced into the country comes with complimentary travel insurance of up to 2.5 million dollars, worldwide emergency services and among others.
In an interview with Joy Business after the launch in Accra, the Head of Retail Banking for Stanchart West Africa, Henry Baye, assured that the bank have deployed all the necessary measures to ensure safety of customers transaction.
He said, “We are focused on bringing the latest cutting edge digital capabilities to the market. The launch of the Infinite Card marks another milestone in the bank’s 120 years history.”
Besides the Infinite Visa card, the bank also launched the Visa Platinum credit card. This new entry is in line with the bank’s aim at making banking easier and convenient in the country.
