Mantrac Hosts Caterpillar President

Mantrac Ghana Limited, the sole authorized dealer for Caterpillar products in Ghana, last week hosted one of the Group presidents of Caterpillar, Denis C. Johnson.

The visit of Mrs. Johnson, who is responsible for Resources Industries with Innovation and Technology Development, Material Handling & Underground and Surface Mining & Technology, coincided with the 80th anniversary of the company in Ghana.

An executive cocktail reception was held in her honour as part of the two-day official visit to Ghana.

Also in attendance were Loufty Mansour, Group CEO of Mantrac Group, Omar El Bakary, the COO of Mantrac Group, among other top executives of Mantrac Group and Caterpillar.

The cocktail event was attended by top business executives, directors from the Ministries, Members of American Chamber of Commerce, diplomats, business leaders and key caterpillar and Mantrac customers.

In a short address, Mrs. Johnson mentioned that there is a huge optimism in the growth of Ghana due to the natural resources available and the current political stability being enjoyed.

She also mentioned Caterpillar's collaboration with its dealers to invest $1 billion in business, education and training in Africa over the next five years.

Emad Adeeb, Managing Director of Mantrac Ghana, said the company was investing over $60 million to boost its capabilities and structures.

“Key amongst the investments is the world-class Components Rebuild Center at Takoradi, upgrade of its offices and workshops in Kumasi, Takoradi, Tarkwa and new premises in Tema, all these efforts are aimed at expanding our business portfolio and to deepen customer service support for Caterpillar Equipment users in the Ghana and West Africa.”

He further stated that the company is hopeful of completing and commissioning the massive Takoradi Components Rebuild Center, which would offer additional 100 workforce locally and added that about 300 staff are currently being contracted to work on the project.

“This is the biggest investment undertaken by Mantrac Ghana in the country to support sectors, namely mining, oil and gas, constructions,” he said.

Mr. Adeeb said that the company's CSR support projects have invested over US$150,000 into 'Right to Dream Footballs Academy and Schools, which has improved the lives of poor but talented young Ghanaian footballers through quality education.

Mr. Adeeb also said that in December last year, the Customs Division of Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) at the Airport awarded Mantrac Ghana as the “2nd Top Tax Payer“ from Air Freights duties due to the constant demand for caterpillar spare parts for customers with payment of over GH¢43 million.

“We want to use this occasion to assure the government, partners, business community and our cherished customers of our continuous support to make sustainable progress possible through products and services,” adding “this is seen in our carefully selected and well-trained, multicultural team of over 600 professionals bent on making sure our customers are well supported with the best equipment as always.”

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mantrac Group, Mr. Loutfy Mansour, reiterated the group's readiness to continuously invest in the Ghana business to better support our cherished customers who have been with us for the past 80 years.