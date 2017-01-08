Useless Arguments About Plagiarism 

The human being and the stupid arguments about words - "PLAGIARISM"

Stupidity will never cease to be with the human mind and its like-minded sycophantic supporters. No human being has the patent right to words.

Whatever you say has been said before. Whatever one has thought about had been thought about before. Bush and Clinton does not own these words as copyrights.

If they spoke those words the words pre-dates their very existence. Every word has been said before. The argument that it is an intellectual property and right is contentious and false.

No one under the sun can claim ownership of sequenced words as theirs. As stated earlier every thought or sequence of events and words have been used before yet people want to take ownership. These nonsense, useless arguments can only emanate from selfish evil mind.

In all the "Good Books" we are reminded that everything, every thought have it source from "the Creator or the Designer" of the universe. If such is the instance, then, every thought and effort must be a credit to Him.

Little minds, think! Useless arguments.

Who can claim to have the patent of words as their copyright. When will these idiotic arguments about ownership of words ever learn.