Koforidua Regional Hospital to become a teaching hospital

By GNA

By Edmund Quaynor, GNA
Koforidua, Dec 28, GNA - A new medical department to provide specialized care and handle more complicated health conditions is to be established at the Koforidua Regional Hospital.

Dr. Kwame Anim Boamah, the Medical Director, who announced this said it formed part of deliberate steps to transform the facility into a teaching hospital.

He was speaking at a dinner and awards night held to climax its year-long 90th anniversary celebration.

The event was used to recognize over 60 former management personnel, retired and serving staff for their hard work and invaluable contribution to the growth of the hospital.

They had worked in the facility for over 30 years and for this, they were presented with citations.

Dr. Boamah said it was currently ranked among the best regional hospitals in the country and rallied to workers to continue to show strong commitment, uphold professional ethics and to give it their all to save lives.

He also spoke of the need to do everything to ensure optimal use of resources and remove waste.

GNA

