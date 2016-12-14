10 Sakawa Boys Arrested



The Cyber Crime Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service has apprehended 10 youngsters believed to be engaging in cyber fraud, popularly known as 'sakawa,' in their homes at Tabora, an Accra suburb.

The suspects, according to information, had obtained for themselves electronic devices and were allegedly using them for their nefarious activities when the police swooped on them.

The suspects are Issah Future, 27 years of age; Gyasi Frederick, 23; Ditamel Boateng, 21; Acquaye Dominic, 28; Obed Sam, 21; Saed Danlad, 24; Hudson Ansah, 21; Nhyiraba Kwabena, 23; Emmanuel Kwadwo Atua, 28 and Richmond Agbozo, 28.

Briefing DAILY GUIDE, Chief Superintendent Dr Herbert Gustav Yankson, director in-charge of the Cyber Crime Unit, said the police gathered intelligence of their activities on November 11, 2016.

The suspects were arrested for allegedly obtaining electronic payment medium falsely, contrary to Section 119 of the Electronic Transaction Act.

A search conducted at their premises led to the retrieval of items including 8 laptops, an HP system unit and 15 mobile phones.

Preliminary investigation by the police indicated that the suspects had been operating for some years now and had purportedly succeeded in defrauding their victims, mostly foreigners, in various sums of money.

According to Chief Superintendent Yankson, the youngsters used the monies to purchase several electronic gadgets including 50 television sets, laptops, tablets and mobile phones.

“The suspects are currently under investigation and will be charged and put before court after investigation,” he said.

Dr Yankson said several complaints had also been received from Interpol about the spate of cyber fraud activities from Ghana and accordingly, the Cyber Crime Unit was embarking on an operation to clamp down on them.

He called on the youth to desist from the criminal activities as they could be convicted to a maximum of 10 years if found guilty.

“The general public should also exercise due diligence when transacting business on the internet,” he charged.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

([email protected] )