NDC played no key role in Sedina Tamakloe's extradition, NPP did — Ahiagbah

The National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has argued that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) played no significant role in the extradition of former Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu.

Ms. Tamakloe-Attionu was convicted in absentia by the Accra High Court in April 2024 on charges including causing financial loss to the state, stealing, money laundering and procurement-related offences.

She was extradited from the United States and returned to Ghana on June 9, 2026, to begin serving a 10-year prison sentence.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3's KeyPoints programme on Saturday, June 13, Mr. Ahiagbah argued that the extradition process was initiated under the previous NPP administration and was only completed during the tenure of the current government.

According to the NPP spokesperson, Ghanaian authorities were informed in 2024 that United States officials had located Ms. Tamakloe-Attionu and had placed her under observation pending the completion of the extradition process.

"The process was commenced under the New Patriotic Party, where the application or the request was made for extradition in July 2024 and by August 2024 there was confirmation to the Attorney General at the time, Godfred Dame and his deputies, that the authorities in the United States had established where she stays and they know where she is and are monitoring her movement," he said.

He argued that the groundwork for her return to Ghana had already been laid before the change of government.

"These are processes that started under the New Patriotic Party. So it's just culminating in the NDC's era that they are in government. The process to bring her back had started," Mr. Ahiagbah stated.

He challenged the governing party to provide evidence of any additional steps it took beyond the extradition efforts initiated by the previous administration.

Mr. Ahiagbah further contended that once United States authorities had confirmed Ms. Tamakloe-Attionu's whereabouts and begun monitoring her, it became a matter of completing the legal and administrative procedures required for her transfer to Ghana.