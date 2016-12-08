NPP wins Cape Coast North seat, others

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA

Cape Coast, Dec. 08, GNA - The New Patriotic Party's Candidate for the Cape Coast North Constituency of the Central Region, Mrs Barbara Asher Ayisi has been declared winner of the parliamentary elections held on Wednesday December 7.

Mrs Ayisi, a tutor at the Wesley Girls Senior High School, won with 19,475 votes, representing 49.44 per cent of the total valid votes cast to beat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Mr Kobby Acheampong, who polled 16,309 votes, representing 41.41 per cent.

The other contestants, Mrs Sarah Bucknor of the Progressive People's Party (PPP) and Mr Peter Caesa of the Convention People's Party (CPP) polled 3,251 and 88 votes, respectively.

For the provisional results in the Presidential race Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo of the NPP polled 20,360 while President Mahama got 16,998.

The then Cape Coast Constituency seat (now divided into the Cape Coast North and Cape Coast South) used to be a stronghold of the opposition NPP.

The 1996 Parliamentary Election in Cape Coast was a straight contest between the NPP's Christine Churcher and the NDC's the late Samuel Valis Akyianu.

Ms Churcher won the seat in 1996, 2000 and in the 2004 general election on the ticket of the NPP.

Mr Ebo Barton Odro in 2008, snatched the seat for the NDC, beating the NPP's Mr Amponsah Dadzie.

The Constituency was eventually divided into Cape Coast North and South for the 2012 general election.

By the victory, this means the NPP is winning the seat for the first time since it division.

Mr Kweku Rickets -Hagan, incumbent MP and Central Regional Minister was able to retain his seat in the Cape Coast South Constituency.

He polled 20,456 out of 41,061 total valid votes cast, while Mr Arthur Dadzie of the NPP secured 19,718 votes.

At the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem (KEEA) Constituency, the brother of the late President Mills, Samuel Atta Mills won the seat with 21,957 votes from the incumbent MP, Dr Ato Arthur of the NPP who polled 15,960 votes.

Mr John Sterling of the PPP, a first entrant nearly polled a surprise as he bagged a whopping 18,860 to place second.

Mrs Rose Austin Tenadu had 410 votes.

Elsewhere in the Region, Mr Bright Wireko Brobbey of the NPP secured 15,043 votes in the Twifo Hemang Lower Denkyira Constituency to unseat the incumbent MP, Mr Foster Joseph Andoh who pulled 10,338 votes.

The incumbent MP for the Ekumfi Constituency, Mr Abeiku Crentsil was not able to retain his seat as he lost to the NPP's Ato Cudjoe by a margin of 587 votes.

He polled 11,630 of the total valid votes as against 12,217 by Mr Ato Cudjoe.

GNA