Konongo-Odumase SHS students want headmistress sacked

Students of Konongo Odumase Senior High School in the Ashanti Region are demanding the immediate dismissal of their headmistress, Comfort Odehe who they accuse of illegally transferring some ten teachers of the school.

The students say, the headmistress' action was a deliberate attempt to prevent the teachers from fighting a sodomy case in the school.

Kwame Amponsah, a reporter with Kumasi-based Angel FM told Citi News, scores of students in the school went on rampage on Friday night, chanting battle songs.

The situation forced security officers to quickly move to the school and fire warning shots to disperse the angry students.

Some of the agitated students who spoke to the reporter called on the headmistress to immediately make public her reasons for the arbitrary transfer.

They lamented that the development will negatively affect their academic performance.

“We don't know why the teachers have been transferred. The headmistress should come out and tell us. These teachers are all very helpful to us. If that is the case, she should rather leave so they can return because, the science students will be ones disadvantaged. These teachers actually help us compete in the National Science and Maths quiz.”

“We want the headmistress to come out and tell us exactly why she has transferred our teachers. All she did at assembly was to inform us that they were leaving, without any reason. We don't want her here anymore. If we don't hear from any of the authorities, we will all boycott class on Monday,” one of the angry students said.

According to Kwame Amponsah, calm had returned to the school on Saturday morning [November 26], but the students insist, they will stage another protest to challenge the headmistress' decision.

Meanwhile, a teacher of the school who spoke to Citi News on condition of anonymity said moves have been initiated to assist the affected teachers pursue the matter in court.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

