Avoid fomenting trouble, youth urged

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

Prestea (W/R), Nov. 24, GNA - Mr Francis Adu-Blay Koffie, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Prestea Huni/Valley Constituency, has called on the youth to avoid acts of violence in the coming elections.

He said the youth should carefully scrutinize the issues politicians brought on board before voting for them.

Mr Koffie, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Prestea, called on the youth to be wary of unscrupulous politicians who are determined to use foul means to score political points.

He said there is the need for all political parties and their members to desist from using insults in their political campaigns.

He also urged traditional rulers to ensure that politicians who mount political platforms in their towns and villages do so within acceptable norms.

Mr Koffie said Ghanaians have nowhere else to seek refuge should there be any conflict and appealed to all to help sustain the peace in the country.

GNA