The Central Regional Secretariat of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), has in a strongly worded statement condemned what it calls the retrogressive and primitive attack on the incumbent Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya West constituency, Hanna Tetteh.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), Parliamentary Candidate for the constituency, George Andah, recently launched a personal attack on Hanna Tetteh, challenging her to introduce her husband to the constituents.

He threw the challenge at a mini rally held in Bawjiase in the Central Region. Many have described his action as chauvinist , and an insult to unmarried women seeking political office.

“I came here with my wife, and children. Please tell Hanna to also come and show us her husband,” he said.

The NDC Secretariat in a statement condemned the incident , saying the NDC will “never condone any irresponsible comment against single mothers, unmarried women or career women who are in politics to advance the cause of women and children.”

“This carefully planned unfortunate attack on single mothers by NPP’s George Andah is an indication that the so-called clout surrounding him is nothing good to write home about, and shows clearly that he is being controlled by Nima flagstaff house just to attack Hon. Hanna Serwaa Tetteh and not to win the Awutu/Senya West seat for the NPP because Akuffo Addo knows Hanna Tetteh has performed far better than he did as Foreign Affairs Minister of this Country,” it added

Below is the statement from the NDC Secretariat

CENTRAL REGION NDC CONDEMNS GEORGE ANDAH

Our attention has been drawn to a retrogressive and primitive attack on the person of Hon Hanna Tetteh and by extension, all single mothers in the Region and we write to condemn it without mincing words. This carefully planned unfortunate attack on single mothers by NPPs George Andah is an indication that the so-called clout surrounding him is nothing good to write home about and shows clearly that he is being controlled by Nima flagstaff house just to attack Hon Hanna Serwaa Tetteh and not to win the Awutu/Senya West seat for the NPP because Akuffo Addo knows Hanna Tetteh has performed far better than he did as Foreign Affairs Minister of this Country.

For us in the NDC, we respect the Women of this Country and also tolerate our political opponents but will never condone any irresponsible comment against single mothers, unmarried women or career women who are in politics to advance the cause of women and children so we are calling on all progressive citizens and gender activists to rise up and ensure that chauvinistic and misogynistic folks like NPPs George Andah and NPPs Kofi Okyere Agyakum of Awutu/Senya West and Fanteakwa South respectively, are prevented from becoming parliamentarians to enact laws for women. What laws do you think a parliamentary candidate who hates single mothers will champion for women should he win to become an MP?”

Again, we believe strongly that all these unguarded attacks against women has the tacit support of their party’s flagbearer-Akuffo Addo who is noted for his disrespect for the dignity of women since his loud silence over these bizarre, unprovoked and flaking attacks on women by his party’s parliamentary candidates such as Ken Ohene Agyapong of Assin Central, Kofi Okyere Agyakum of Fanteakwa South and George Andah of Awutu/Senya West are concerned.

A baseless attack on the person of Hon Hanna Serwaa Tetteh is an admission of defeat by George Andah in the impending parliamentary elections and the electorates in Awutu/Senya West have taken note. This is a woman of substance who has not turned our Country into a Cocaine coast as a Foreign Affairs Minister; an accomplished woman who has accounted for every diplomatic passport issued and not George Andah’s flagbearer-Akuffo Addo of the missing 44 diplomatic passports fame when he was a Foreign Affairs Minister.

We in Central Region NDC states unequivocally that citizens and electorates of this Region are poised to campaign vigorously and vote massively for President John Dramani Mahama and all NDC Parliamentary Candidates to continue to champion the cause of women because of the respect for women; the consolidation, expansion and implementation of more interventions for women and social protection programs for the citizenry.

Signed

Mr Kwesi Dawood

Regional Communication Officer & Spokesperson for the Regional Campaign Team

–

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana