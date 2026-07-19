ORC Storms Jubilee House: Registrar Briefs Veep on Big Push for Business Formalisation

The Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORC) has stepped up its national outreach drive with a high‑level engagement at Jubilee House, where the Registrar, Mrs. Maame Samma Peprah, Esq., led a delegation to pay a courtesy call on Her Excellency the Vice President, Professor Jane Naana Opoku‑Agyemang, on Thursday, 16th July 2026.

The meeting, held at the Office of the Vice President in Accra, formed part of the ORC’s nationwide push to deepen business formalisation, expand company registration, and strengthen collaboration with key government actors driving Ghana’s economic transformation agenda.

Mrs. Peprah used the opportunity to brief the Vice President on the ORC’s mandate, ongoing reforms, and strategic initiatives aimed at bringing business registration services closer to citizens, entrepreneurs, and investors. She highlighted the Office’s nationwide business registration and sensitisation clinics, which are targeting the informal sector to boost compliance and encourage entrepreneurs to formalise their operations.

According to her, the initiative is designed to break long‑standing barriers to registration, improve access to services, and educate business owners on the benefits of formalisation — including access to credit, legal protection, and opportunities within Ghana’s expanding formal economy.

Reaffirming the ORC’s commitment to supporting government’s reset agenda, Mrs. Peprah noted that the Office remains focused on building a more inclusive, transparent, and vibrant business environment that empowers enterprises across the country.

The Vice President, Professor Opoku‑Agyemang, commended the ORC for its proactive reforms and innovative outreach programmes, describing them as essential to improving Ghana’s business climate. She urged the Office to intensify efforts to simplify registration processes and make its services more accessible nationwide.

She further encouraged the ORC to strengthen its public communication strategy by consistently showcasing its achievements, reforms, and outreach activities — noting that keeping citizens informed will boost public confidence, encourage voluntary compliance, and help more entrepreneurs benefit from the institution’s services.

Present at the meeting were Mr. Alex Percival Segbefia, Esq., Chief of Staff; Dr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, Policy Adviser (Political); Professor Theresah Ennin, Presidential Staffer and Special Aide; Ms. Maame Ama Pratt, Press Secretary; and other senior staff at the Office of the Vice President.

The Registrar was accompanied by her Deputy Registrar, Mr. Benjamin Zigorsh‑Nyankpenu; Mr. Kwesi Owusu‑Abrokwa, Head of General Administration; Mrs. Rebecca Aryeetey Smith, Head of Legal; Mrs. Love Kessewaa Yeboah, Head of PPRME; and other officials from the ORC.

The engagement reaffirmed the shared commitment between the Government and the ORC to promoting business formalisation, improving the ease of doing business, and creating an enabling environment for enterprise growth and national economic development.

— Kay Agbenyega