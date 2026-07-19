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Bolga Traders Hit the Streets: Keep the Black Maria Team in Upper East!

  Sun, 19 Jul 2026
Petitions Bolga Traders Hit the Streets: Keep the Black Maria Team in Upper East!
SUN, 19 JUL 2026

Traders in Bolgatanga on Saturday, July 18, staged a peaceful demonstration calling on the Inspector‑General of Police (IGP) to retain the Special Operations Team, popularly known as the Black Maria, in the Upper East Region.

The demonstrators — made up largely of traders and residents — marched through parts of the municipality before presenting a formal petition to authorities, insisting that the continued presence of the elite security team is crucial for maintaining safety and order in the region.

The petition was received by the Municipal Chief Executive for Bolgatanga, Roland Ayoo, on behalf of the Upper East Regional Minister, Akamugri Donatus Atanga.

Addressing the crowd, Mr. Ayoo assured the demonstrators that their concerns would be forwarded to the appropriate authorities for consideration.

He stressed that government values citizen input and would ensure the issues raised are given the attention they deserve.

According to the MCE, the petition would be taken seriously and any necessary action would be undertaken to address the concerns of the traders.

Mr. Ayoo also commended the demonstrators for the orderly and peaceful manner in which they conducted themselves, noting that their behaviour reflected a strong commitment to lawful civic engagement.

He reminded the public that the right to demonstrate is protected under Ghanaian law, and encouraged citizens to continue exercising that right responsibly whenever they wish to express concerns on matters of public interest.

The demonstration ended peacefully after the petition was formally presented, with traders expressing hope that the IGP and relevant authorities will give favourable consideration to their request to retain the Black Maria Special Operations Team in the Upper East Region.

— CitiNewsRoom

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