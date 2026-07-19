Missing 8-month-old baby found safe in Kpando

An eight-month-old baby boy who was reported missing from the Kpando Market in the Volta Region has been found safe at Bowiri-Toviate in the Oti Region, bringing relief to his family and the local community.

Police confirmed that the infant, who disappeared on Thursday, July 16, has been rescued and taken to the Margaret Marquart Catholic Hospital in Kpando for medical examination to determine his condition.

A suspect believed to be connected to the alleged abduction has been arrested and is currently in police custody at the Kpando Police Command.

Investigators say inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and determine the appropriate legal action. Police have not yet released the identity of the suspect or disclosed how the child was traced to the Oti Region.

The baby was reported missing between 2:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Thursday after a woman allegedly approached a young groundnut seller at the Kpando Market while the seller had the child strapped to her back.

According to reports, the woman, described as fair-complexioned and believed to be in her mid-thirties, was dressed in an orange top and black trousers. She reportedly expressed interest in buying four large tins of groundnuts and offered to hold the baby while the mother served her.

The mother later told investigators that after measuring out three tins of groundnuts, she briefly left to fetch additional stock needed to complete the sale. On her return, both the woman and the baby had disappeared.

The distraught mother, assisted by relatives and fellow traders, launched an immediate search for the child but could not locate him, prompting a report to the Kpando District Police Station.

Police investigations also revealed that the same woman may have attempted a similar act earlier that day with another trader at the market.

That trader reportedly told police the woman had asked to hold her child while she went to withdraw money on her behalf. However, the trader became suspicious and instead directed her to nearby Mobile Money vendors, preventing any further interaction.

Police say investigations continue as they work to establish all the facts surrounding the alleged abduction.

-citinewsroom