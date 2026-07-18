“No Table Will Turn”: Gaming Commission Deputy Tells NPP to Stop Politicising EOCO Probes

The Acting Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Gaming Commission of Ghana, Lamtiig Apanga, has dismissed claims that ongoing investigations involving former government officials are politically motivated, insisting that public office holders must be ready to account for their actions.

Speaking on The Big Issue on Channel One TV on Saturday, July 18, Apanga criticised comments from the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) suggesting that the current administration’s actions could be reversed if political power shifts.

He argued that such rhetoric undermines the principles of accountability and distracts from the need for public officers to cooperate with investigative bodies.

“You don't hear them say that let’s ensure the right thing is done. What you hear them say is that the table will turn. Which table is going to turn? There’s no table that will turn,” he said.

Apanga stressed that holding public office is a privilege that comes with a duty to be accountable for decisions taken while in service.

“You are not winning any election to turn anything. Ghanaians are expecting you to be accountable. You had the opportunity to serve this country, you held public office in trust. It is time for you to account for your public stewardship,” he added.

His remarks come amid ongoing investigations by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) involving former officials of the previous administration, including Dennis Miracles Aboagye.

Aboagye, who served as Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation, is being investigated over alleged financial and procurement irregularities amounting to about GH¢55 million. He has denied wrongdoing, insisting that all actions taken under his leadership were lawful.

Following his arrest and interrogation, EOCO granted him bail of GH¢50 million with three sureties as investigations continue.

The NPP has described the recent arrests and probes targeting some of its members as political persecution. But Apanga rejected that narrative, emphasising that accountability should not be viewed through partisan lenses.

He maintained that allowing former officials to appear before investigative bodies when invited is essential to restoring public confidence in governance and ensuring that public resources are properly accounted for.