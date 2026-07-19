'Let's start; if it doesn't work, we can review it' — Martin Kpebu backs Tribunals Bill

Private Legal Practitioner Martin Kpebu has thrown his support behind the Tribunals Bill, 2026, arguing that Ghana should not reject the proposed tribunal system because of abuses associated with tribunals during the PNDC era.

His comments follow Parliament's passage of the Tribunals Bill on July 16.

The legislation, introduced by Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Dr. Dominic Ayine, seeks to re-establish and operationalize a modernized public tribunal system to decongest the courts, expedite justice delivery and activate dormant provisions under Articles 126 and 142 of the 1992 Constitution.

The New Patriotic Party Minority in Parliament and other critics have raised concerns over possible political manipulation.

However, speaking on TV3's KeyPoints programme on Saturday, July 18, Mr. Kpebu acknowledged past excesses under public tribunals but noted that those experiences should encourage stronger safeguards rather than justify abandoning the system altogether.

"It's good that the Minority is making that point about character forcefully because that would then remind us to be careful in choosing the tribunal chairman and indeed the other panel members... What the Minority is saying, and which I will join them in saying very loud, is about character, character, character."

Mr. Kpebu argued that every institution is susceptible to abuse and said the judiciary itself has experienced corruption scandals without prompting calls for its abolition.

He noted that the tribunal system is already provided for under the 1992 Constitution and said the current legislation merely seeks to revive provisions that have remained dormant for decades.

Even though he expressed reservations about some aspects of the bill, including the proposed timelines for handling certain cases, he said such concerns could be addressed through amendments instead of rejecting the entire legislation.

"Let's start. The fact that even in our personal lives we fail very often, and then start afresh, it's the same in the public discourse. If we find out that it's not working, we will stop, and if necessary, review it," the lawyer stated.