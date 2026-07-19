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MTTD Seizes 6,000 Vehicles, Hundreds of Illegal Sirens in Sweeping Nationwide Crackdown

  Sun, 19 Jul 2026
General News MTTD Seizes 6,000 Vehicles, Hundreds of Illegal Sirens in Sweeping Nationwide Crackdown
SUN, 19 JUL 2026

The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service has impounded about 6,000 vehicles and seized hundreds of illegal sirens, beacon lights and other unauthorised lamps in a sweeping nationwide enforcement exercise aimed at improving road safety.

Speaking on Citi News Digest on Saturday, July 18, the Director of Education, Research and Training at the MTTD, ACP Alexander Kwaku Obeng, said the operation, which began about a month ago, has now been rolled out across all 25 police regions.

He said the exercise has exposed widespread abuse of sirens, strobe lights and beacon lamps by motorists across the country.

“We have intercepted about 6,000 vehicles from which sirens, beacon lights and other unlawful lamps have been seized. About 700 of these are strobes or sirens, and that tells you the magnitude of the problem,” he said.

ACP Obeng stressed that the police are committed to sustaining the operation and have extended enforcement to divisional levels to ensure broader coverage.

He warned motorists against acquiring or installing unauthorised sirens, beacon lights and strobe lamps, noting that officers will maintain constant surveillance on major highways and urban roads.

“This exercise has become part of our daily operations. Whoever intends to buy another lamp, procure strobe lights, beacon lights or sirens should know that we are ever‑present. We will meet you on the N1, N2, N4, N8, N9, N10 and N12 and across all the 16 regions and 25 police regions,” he cautioned.

ACP Obeng said the crackdown is already yielding results, reducing noise pollution and improving night‑time visibility for motorists.

He noted that all intercepted offenders have so far received verbal or written warnings, with the illegal devices confiscated.

“So far, it has been warning, warning, warning and seizures. We are seeing increasing compliance. The roads are becoming quieter, and night travel is improving in terms of visibility,” he added.

However, he warned that repeat offenders will face prosecution, with possible fines ranging between GH¢300 and GH¢600, a 30‑day prison term, or other sanctions under Ghana’s road traffic laws.

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