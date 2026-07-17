Titles are meant to sound nice, but he literally represents all three. We have seen the ok or 'best' of Americans claiming Trump does not represent who they are, but why are westerners and the capitalist world not distancing themselves from Trump? Few may publicly do, and the rest are murmuring or cheering him with words or dollars. The US tends to present itself in a highly positive light, but hardly practises what it preaches. The matriarchal west was ever deceptive. And Capitalism is a sick mindset that was arguably born in Africa, but maturing or worsening in the US and trying to find itself back to Africa+? As an individual, you must understand evolution in reality, to seek the best with or without the majority. Be the righteous minority that can court or defeat the guilty majority.

When the US portrays itself, then and now, in positive or popular light, and practices interest over justice, it is for the best of humans to learn on time, revolt asap, and be mindful with bravery. The beautiful words of Thomas Jefferson in the declaration of Independence largely represent a rising conscience. Those words neither represent Thomas Jefferson in a deep sense, nor the average Americans to the world. Yes, Americans accepted the words against Britain, but how they treated blacks and the rest of the world is for those who honestly want to learn, not just blame. It was more like a letter to Britain, not necessarily to even all Americans or a universal thought for other countries to use against the US. The reason the US explicitly enslaved blacks and not other races is not because blacks were more hard working. Every predator studies its prey and works with what they deem feasible. They saw blacks of that time willing to accept evil in fear, and almost incapable of collective resistance, or even retaliatory terrorism in meaningful ways. In school, you are taught 'cause and effect', but real life offers cause, allow, and effect . Besides internal injustices, the US was essentially implicitly controlling certain smaller countries. Again, the way they largely deal with each country was different. They study and work with what they deem feasible. Among the terrifying mindsets of the Capitalist is contracts that are void of reciprocal-law or conscience. Humans need contracts, but not without reciprocal-law. Humans should cater for interest, but not above justice. I can write books on the US or the above issues.

Trump is no different. He presents himself as a potential saviour, but he may be the worst robber? Like slavery was not necessarily 'white intelligence' but also 'black stupidity ', or which blacks of today may accept a certain level of cruelty from fellow human beings? Sometimes humans ask the wrong question(s) or gauge with the wrong gauges. It is wrong to measure things with one-eye like: intelligence versus stupidity. If the first question carries 10 to 25% , then which subsequent questions may carry much more? Was slavery kind versus cruel; truthful or based on lies or illusions? Similarly, we should not ask if Capitalism or xyz is intelligent and refuse to ask further questions. Capitalism comes with a lot of cruelties, argues certain things based on verifiable lies, and even illusions. The capitalist books offer illusions to immature minds at schools, and the capitalist governments claimed the right to lie or be cruel, and hide it with brutal measures against the truthful. When truth, or millions of truth, is against your interest, then the moral debt may be higher than the financial debt.

Similarly, Trump is not necessarily 'smart' or intelligent, but people are just largely dumb or naive. Humans are not necessarily smart, but animals are largely dumb and we have to choose which animals to abuse or 'utilize' in different ways. Certain things are very relative. I will not waste time on 2016. When Trump claims in 2024: 'I am rich, I am trying to help you, I could have been lying on the beach, enjoying... ' Such are typical fractional facts of a con artist to the naive. Smart people and the Democrats could have highlighted how he made money during and after the presidency of his first term. Over 75% of politicians in the US and most Capitalist countries amass wealth during and after office. Yes, some countries have restraints while in office. After office is where politicians reap heavily, especially in rich capitalist countries. While in office, you get the connections and special insider knowledge, then Obama, Bush, Clinton and every major politician saw more wealth after entering politics. Michael Bloomberg heavily spent to win and made much more after office. Such facts should be taught in high school, when registering to vote, and even on social media. Millions of Americans sadly believe in Trump's claims.

Yes, Trump raised the level of corruption to new heights, but Capitalism is/was corrupt at many different levels. The mere fact that millions of Americans are comfortable with Trump being 'greedy for them' is troubling. Too many Americans and humans are indoctrinated that governments should focus on interest above justice. Such a mindset makes people guilty-victims. Occasionally, we use the term 'innocent people' , but sometimes 75% to 99% of humankind are guilty-victims. Born in an evolutionary world means born in an imperfect world, to help improve it. The two year old or even twenty year old may struggle to see the ills of capitalism by themselves. However, at what age or which experiences should humans ask 'how can I improve the world, beyond wealth'? Trying to excel with the imperfect systems you inherited can make you a culprit more than you may realise. After realising the evil systems in your culture or others' cultures, your religion or other religions, your country or other countries (governments), mean conflicts. After waking up, how do you wake others, including cowards or those comfortable with greed? They work as a team and Capitalism can be very brutal to its opponents, internally and externally. How many Americans are comfortable with the US government committing atrocities abroad and hiding it as classified information? Your unchallenged laws and systems are revealing if the numbers or percentage of whites who opposed slavery were/are higher than Americans who oppose today's evil? Take a look at Gaza and Sudan, or how financial interest influences US. government position. Opposed at wishes or mindset level versus words of different levels, versus actions in levels. You cannot let the devils be more determined than you are.

If we look at the western capitalist world in Trump 1.0 versus 2.0, it is the inaction and complicit nature of the west on Iran in the first term that emboldened Trump. He threatened them with sanctions, but they refused to resist with actions. They publicly said the Obama deal should be honored. If they had principles like they claimed, resisting means Trump would have backed off or what are sanctions for a few years? They put cowardly interest above justice -- they sided with Trump and injustices, while Americans pay such cowardly companies+ or enjoy the loot? God or nature came with covid 19 against the US more than average countries as hard rescue. Although Trump is applauded for making Nato countries spend more on weapons, it reveals the dangerous conforming nature of average humans, including westerners. You can cowardly partner up on more weapons, but you cannot partner up on many universal goods? Sometimes, even what is on paper is wrong. Why didn't you argue one percent by each country is enough if Russia you fear and understand weapon purchases mean less spending on other important things? Why didn't you argue that Trump is raising the weapon race, not the peace president or spirit? Again, Trump is not necessarily smart, it just shows even European leaders are dumb... When Trump raised the abuse or attempted to, folks like Mark Carney, of Canada, screamed 'don't treat us like the Africans or xyz'. Like a Capitalist company may drop some hard working employees for AI, Trump was 'demoting' or shifting countries for greed. Although God can use AI or something else to end capitalism, we should pray for the end of Capitalism more than any seeming new blessings.

As Trump's greed and arrogance reached new heights in 2.0, some countries mildly resisted in the Iran war. However, at a spiritual level, Trump seems to be the thumbnail picture of the matriarchal west. Trump was the one in the questionable beauty industry more than the Clintons+. Trump and Epstein reveal many things about international elite ways. They tend to argue certain things in the name of freedom, but porn and many things are simply aligned with Capitalism, or interest above justice. The porn stars are not blessed or intelligent, but average men are sexually stupid or cursed. Can we educate some men as an example? Yes! But that is dangerous in capitalism and they may accuse you of hating women, freedom, or capitalism . You may be censored or hunted, because capitalism is repeatedly brutal for money.

Yesterday, I briefly listened to a facebook 'sponsored' speech by Marco Rubio. He was accusing others of what Capitalism did. Blaming their victims, internally and externally, is part of their game, but Trump is the master in such. Of course, the time has called for resisting America and that sometimes means wishing or trying to destroy those you deem enemies or as a threat. Almost no country ever attacked America first. It is America that attacked many countries and largely to impose capitalism. The Vietnam war was primarily to impose capitalism. Similarly was the Korean war. A big chunk of the US wars with 'brown people ' or Arabs is to impose more capitalism. The modern Arabs are largely capitalists, but Capitalism has types and levels. So, greed means trying to get the most capitalist minded leader in every country. Rubio is ignorantly claiming they cannot create 'systems', but he is ignoring how America and the west try to destroy other systems , especially if they are non-whites. The US wrongly fought Cuba with lies, because they fear a successful Cuba will mean other countries copying or learning to resist capitalism. America cannot 'thrive' without other poor countries, regardless of what they taught the naive in school. The hegemony is unjust and essentially normalises 'superiority' and 'inferiority'.

Cuba educates its poor children more than the US, so how can Rubio or any American feel for poor Cubans more than the poor Americans? Cuba offers health services to its poor and other countries above the US. The US police arguably kill more innocent folks than Cuba. Perhaps such shame is the 'threat to US. interest' and they manufacture claims of forced labor as international sponsors of health, not terrorism. Sending them back to Cuba is what will help them in mysterious ways? The world should document all countries that subdued to US demands on Cuban doctors, shame and punish them beyond historical records and voting out. They forward fractional facts and lies to the naive, but understand certain writers can awaken the sleeping. I cannot claim there is no censorship or abuse in Cuba, but the rising censorship in the US, UK, and other western countries is worse than my present Gambia. Which other countries are worse than Cuba and US on censorship? I recommend shifting about ten percent of weapon spending towards a worldwide culture of cameras. If America offers millions of Cameras and other smart gadgets to poor Cubans through different NGOs, crime by the people and the government may reduce. The proceeds from petro-dollars, reserves, and care can justify my proposal beyond Cuba, but worldwide.

African countries are worse in under-resisting US hegemony and capitalism. Again, the western trained African students are largely non thinkers who do not study the evil or injustices of capitalism, or simply enjoy the privilege as the new elite. The sweet nature of Africa in the environmental aspect, and our government's under-equipped nature is containing the evil of capitalism in Africa. In some countries, the sharing culture is also helping. If you live in the spacious suburbs or countryside of Africa, you can grow 25% to 100% of your food with relative ease. This is precisely why Africa can have huge 'unemployment' rates and still not have chaos.

What the average African voter does not know is how Western capitalist countries impose many things in Africa still. The leaders fear removal through assassinations, foreign sponsored coups, sanctions, etc. Capitalism means the leaders and the elite have huge privileges they do not want to lose. Like the 'house negro' enjoyed privileges in an unjust system, the leaders and elite in Africa are not risking even certain speaking up, let alone acting smartly, collectively or separately. The average African mindset is wrongly capitalist even before colonisation. Children were/are seen as capital, so they make endless babies to help in the farm, or indoctrinated to be corrupt for the family to rise... The African Kings were largely evil beyond wealth inequality and that again reveals: sometimes you do not need huge differences in weapons to control people, especially Africans of that age...

The educated African with even a high school certificate or six months trade training will refuse working for the poor by how they charge. Capitalism will first selectively give learning opportunities, and want us to ignore those they deny learning opportunities as parental fault? Jail the parents while need be, but Lovism demands all children be educated. Take the stubborn children to special boarding schools, not juvenile detentions or indifferently bait them to probable prisons. Also the very system Capitalism supports means ever dwindling working opportunities within a country and between countries. This means conflict and indifference towards those failed by a system with limited capacity. The educated African with a masters degree or higher is no more than a recorder, who may never spend even a few hours on how things truly work in capitalism. If you have a PhD in political science, you think you should blindly trust the one with a Masters degree in Economics? Even a PhD or xyz in Economics does not mean you truly understand the evil within the stock market industry or xyz that still affects Africa, even though most African countries do not have a stock market. How do you study bitcoin and other crypto-currencies? I do not mean how to make money through it, but how it truly works and its impact in the short and long term? It was not hard to buy a slave and make money, but some whites+ refused that option and were still affected by the slavery industry in ways they may not comprehend then. Similarly, you cannot dictate everything you oppose today, but certain things in other countries may affect you in ways you do not know.

We have seen Capitalism implicitly deny learning opportunities to minorities inside America under Obama and others. Countless Americans are not literate, and what form of indifference or interest will allow such against children as freedom? A government that refuses you even education may force you to fight for them as a draft. Cuba educates its poor children more than America. Trump may worsen it by cutting the federal education budget, but that does not mean capitalism ever cared for the poor from a universal approach. The whole world should employ mandatory education up to age 18 or 20. Reciprocal-law demands we fight for such and no parent should prioritise work or fun on children above learning. The primary learning age demands learning and the government must ascertain such for children. You can set up an independent institution to educate parents and enforce for the children, to avoid political conflicts. Defiant or suspicious parents can take their children to private schools of their choice, but 'no child left behind ' should be beyond theory. Stop claiming the US is a 'working progress', you refuse to learn from imperfect Cuba or to publicly scold African leaders in good ways. How many decades of working progress or forwarding excuses, when your victims are not promised centuries to see sincere change?

Capitalism fully understands the working opportunities can only be enough through regulations, but that must include regulating even intellectual property protections. So as the US draw minds across the globe for 'head' or pre production monopoly or hegemony; and China controls the thorax or production of the world products; then Africa+ is left with the tail or low services and retail? This is not sustainable and humankind must learn Lovism to be above socialism, communism, etc. The elite African can certainly financially thrive without understanding certain facts and argue they are hard working, 'at least successful ', etc in the unjust system. However, like the slave parents failed on moral duty, waiting for which blacks to beg or fight for freedom, the present 'successful' African who dies and leaves Capitalism as inheritance is likely morally guilty . A system is not minor and we have the obligation to seek, live, and leave the best possible system for our children.

It is easy to blame your victims, but too many guilty-victims suffer unnecessarily under capitalism. The African woman doing two jobs in the US may rightly or wrongly claim the African leaders are useless. Well, I am not claiming African leaders are guilt free, but the world systems are largely bad and imposed. Resisting them to success will require thinking and bravery, not just education from the very culprits. The African leaders can record and blame leaking and hidden recordings against western leaders. They can collectively resist in some aspects. However, if you and the African leaders have capitalist mindsets of different levels, then trading blames become the norm.

The African man with two jobs in the west and a business in Africa may still practice or support capitalism in abusive norms. How are you much different from Trump? Perhaps he is your boss in evil, but even Trump may not necessarily be the worst person in the US or alive. If you take a look of folks like Stephen Miller, Trump may seem as a saint. Even contrasting Trump with Ms. Clinton may make Trump look like a saint, at least in some aspects. Ms. Clinton argues on interest and power, which makes her very dangerous. If you look at her words and actions in regards to Iran, Russia, Israel, the Gaza conflict, etc she is arguably worse than Trump. So I cannot say God loves or hates America and the world. Allowing Capitalism is a terrible test against humankind and it is overdue to give them a real competition, from debates to real alternatives on earth. End their respite. Saving us from Ms. Clinton may seem like a favor, but giving us Trump twice or allowing the two parties for too long is closer to a curse. You can argue humans are part of the problem, but can God raise his favor, bring better systems and leaders for the world?

The worst of people are indoctrinating the naive to 'focus on the positive' on capitalism or life ? That is willfully blind, willfully indifferent, one-eye, etc. Life requires us to try to see all aspects, positive and negative, then measurably try to change the negative, while the bad to worst focus on money and sex. History is no joke and humans always contributed to the needed changes, albeit often late. America did not focus on the positive things Britain was doing, but accepted evil for decades or centuries. Those who fought against slavery or colonisation refused to focus on only the limited positive things of such ways. So capitalism 'uplifting' five percent of over celebrated people should be our focus, or how Lovism may uplift every trying soul? Despite the problems, humans have always been changing and largely in good ways and poor speed, if you ask me. When the top one percent in wealth needs about ten percent of the workers, the politicians, and about fifty percent of consumers, then partnerships may vary. Similarly, you may need one percent of the top character oriented people to access a significant aspect of the populace to potentially force a change of mindset and upto actions. Be among that one percent or at least their supporters, not oppose them or discourage them with lies or fractional facts. I sleep well when I point out needed changes or offer suggestions with truth and kindness. I am not stressed out and pray not to ever get tired before evil doing folks... I am fairly certain that a culture of cameras is inevitable, but I understand pushing for its realization is team work. Even Capitalist countries are shifting, and thanks to our efforts. Our responsibility to 'exhort each other to truth' is arguably bigger or at least harder than prayers, going to pilgrimage, and many other claims. We are on earth to help defeat the devils, not just accept their ways in fear or greed. Every country may have good and evil people, do not focus on one, but try to have the good as a team and to know their responsibilities. No so-called scientist in a capitalist country should convince you that fighting evil is bad for your mental health. May God reward the freedom fighters to satisfaction even here on earth and end the respite of d[oers of]evils, or at least make their life much harder in hiding... Only the God against injustices or sins between creatures is worthy of worshipping.

Our age makes it slightly more difficult to hide wrongs, but still we find the victims tend to fear culture of cameras more. It makes no sense to complain that ICE agents or xyz did not turn-on their body cameras. One forgetting is one thing, but two or more people forgetting is an insult. They should have multiple cameras, including automatic motion detection recordings and continuous recordings. Their huge budgets should mean top quality and enough cameras. Why the Democrats refuse to urge for a strong culture of cameras, vehicle cameras, civilian body cameras, etc. If 50% of the Democrats+ of Florida bought body cameras and vehicle cameras, then the abusive cops and their crazy laws will be confronted with new challenges. Even though I support tax breaks and other incentives for culture of cameras, I think smart, caring people should invest in cameras and consider them as the biggest gift of our time. Do not bring me a watch, shirt, or gun, but different types of cameras. I do not oppose government to government camera gifts, but we need top politicians and billionaires working together towards worldwide culture of cameras. Good citizens must see wearing cameras in public places and having cameras at their homes as a responsibility, a time based need. This is not the age of claims, but of evidence. Cameras will deter what the blind cannot see; cameras will solve certain crimes; so do not fear the potential few abuses of cameras.

Trump is the claimant president, not the most transparent president or administration. Standing at the door of an aircraft and talking to journalists is not necessarily the type of transparency we seek. Contrasting him with folks like Biden on some issues is like contrasting bad with worse, when we should seek best ways. Where are the laws and ways that make governments more transparent? Even harmless leaks over concerns about the new airforce one are over-pursued like or worse than Biden...

If Trump truly cared about truth, then leaking against lying and cruelty should be legal, if not rewarded. If Trump truly cared about truth, then US foreign aid should subsidise cameras for civilians worldwide . Put money on camera research more than weapons and help setup camera factories more than US bases. Let the poorest be able to afford it, if not given free as more valuable than some vaccines. Besides Trump, how are the capitalist countries investing and using or abusing cameras? We see the US and Canadian governments using cameras to make money through traffic violations and delaying the selective video footages in certain abuses. Feel free to blame the government, but you must urge your fellow private citizens to appreciate cameras more than the government. The world is so bad, you wonder what sins the animals and the poor committed. They fed you cowardly thoughts like privacy in public places, but governments are recording you either way. You have others claiming 'people cannot afford such', but what percentage can afford them, and how can we help the poorest access such cameras and other smart gadgets? Whatever fears you have about culture of cameras, remember it will affect much worse liars and cruel ones in ways that may help you in ways you may not comprehend at the moment. By opposing certain blessings like strong culture of cameras, you essentially deserve to learn in the hard way.

All vehicles should be mandated to have enough cameras, which will help more than mandatory seat belts. Like civilians, government cowards may see it as a terrible idea against abusive cops or xyz? They will no longer have a monopoly on the narrative. In some aspects, I like the route God is bringing, but I am honestly not happy with the speed.

We can also educate and even reward civilians who evolve to buying cameras as social responsibility. Dedicating a percentage of fines to civilians who help gather evidence will raise mass participation and public safety. You owning the recordings is better than government ownership. The Gambia is heading for elections, helping us with tens of millions of cameras can certainly help more than it may hurt. We can set up NGOS to prioritise election heading countries, but it should be worldwide. If we put similar efforts we employed against covid 19, we can realize worldwide culture of cameras within months. The elite have cameras and the poor must at least be urged. Countries like Sudan need cameras and smart Internet connections to help end the war asap and curb corruption. If the United States, Saudi-Arabia, Bill Gates, Ms. Mackenzie Scott, etc offered matching funds for up to ten million or billion dollars on cameras+ for all registered parties in the Gambia, it would have helped beyond peaceful elections. By courting a few billionaires and dedicating a few billions on cameras can transform many countries towards good governance more than the US rightfully and questionably exact pressure on fellow capitalists that may abuse more than Cuba. Donating millions of Cameras is better than Sanctions or invasion. If it was about caring for the poor, then how many countries should US invade before Cuba?

There are many smart tiny gadgets we can use to help humankind. At least 75% of all work places should have a non-monopolized strong culture of cameras. Diversifying the brands and country of origin can help reduce fears of surveillance. Every country deserves a store with certain anti-corruption and anti-abuse gadgets. May God bless Showlove Trinity: let's learn, let's work, let's have fun.

By Jarga Kebba Gigo

An Activist and Transformer

Author of Juts Quhr-aahn