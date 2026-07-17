GHS55m probe: Miracles is not a threat; NPP using national communicator ambition claim as distraction – Solomon Owusu

Solomon Owusu, the Communications Director of the United Party, has dismissed claims by some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that Dennis 'Miracles' Aboagye was arrested by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to intimidate him after he declared his intention to contest for the party's National Communications Director position.

Speaking exclusively to Classfmonline.com on Wednesday, a day after Miracles was granted GHS50 million bail and released by EOCO, Mr Owusu said he did not believe the arrest was politically motivated.

EOCO is investigating Miracles over an alleged GHS55 million corruption scandal linked to his tenure at the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD).

Several NPP figures, including Sammy Awuku, Akosua Manu and Kwesi Botwey Jr Esq, have argued that the timing of Miracles' arrest at the Accra International Airport shortly after he declared his political ambition suggested an attempt by the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) to intimidate and silence him, as he is a fierce critic of theirs.

Mr Owusu, however, rejected that argument, insisting Miracles posed no political threat. He argued that Miracles had already served as a lead communicator for the NPP's 2024 presidential campaign and questioned his impact on the party's electoral fortunes.

"You declaring to be the national communicator of the NPP, what real impact does it have on the political landscape? Already Miracles has been communicating for the NPP, is that not the case? In fact, in election 2024, he was the communications director for the NPP campaign itself. What did he change?" he asked.

"He led his candidate [Dr Mahamudu Bawumia] to have 41.74%, is that not the case? So somebody that has led a campaign, and then caused his flagbearer to have 41.74%, who would be afraid of such? In any case, what at all is he communicating that is so deep, that is so inimical to the growth of this country?"

Mr Owusu underlined areas Miracles should focus on if he wants to truly make an impact, including serious issues that have blemished the erstwhile Nana Akufo-Addo-led NPP government's legacy.

"What is he communicating that will change the mindset of the people that indeed there are allegations that GHS2.4 billion were looted at National Service Authority; the National Cathedral [issue] is still there; we have an economic empowerment project on which people spent a billion cedis only traveling, that the World Bank extended $350 million to us, out of that $103 million have been utilised, and yet we cannot find any semblance of development on the ground; that the fact that Ken Ofori-Atta, the former Finance Minister, has bolted or run away from this country," he said.

"What are you going to say that is going to change this perception? That at the time of leaving office, inflation of 23.8%; that unemployment has skyrocketed to almost 14%; that we had already three months import cover; that the cedi-dollar was around 15 cedis; that at a point in time inflation rose to 54% in this country. What is he going to say that would change that?"

Mr Owusu also claimed Miracles' declaration to contest the NPP communications position was done in advance, intended to divert attention from the allegations against him.

"So from that angle of saying that because he declared, as a matter of fact, where I sit, if I could do a proper analysis of what he did, my conclusion is that somebody somewhat probably within the security circles might have told him that this was what was going to happen to you. And that hurriedly he decided to declare the intention so that it would seem as though because he declared his intention of contesting as a communication director of the NPP, that is why he's being pursued," he said.

Mr Owusu said his conclusion was informed by Miracles' own recent comments on Asempa FM, where, according to him, the NPP communicator had ruled out seeking any elective position.

"He swore on that day. So what changed?" the United Party spokesperson asked.

-classfmonline