'I would have loved to have experienced Asiedu Nketiah remain NDC National Chairman a bit longer' — Gbande

Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande, has expressed his desire for the party's National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, to remain in office for a longer period, describing him as one of the NDC's most experienced and indispensable leaders.

Mr. Gbande praised Mr. Asiedu Nketiah, popularly known as "General Mosquito," for his decades of dedicated service to the party, saying his leadership and institutional knowledge continue to play a critical role in the NDC's growth.

He described the National Chairman as the "spirit" of the party, insisting that his wealth of experience makes him uniquely qualified to continue steering the affairs of the NDC.

"General Mosquito is the spirit of our party today. You like him or not, I would have loved to have the experience of him managing the party for a little bit longer. He's currently the National Chairman of the party," Mr. Gbande said on Citi Eyewitness News.

According to him, Mr. Asiedu Nketiah's leadership should not be questioned, given the significant role he has played in shaping the party over the years.

"You have no reason to question his leadership. He is probably the most experienced individual in the party today. He's been there for a long time. All of us who are walking around, we've walked through his hands," he stated.

Mr. Gbande noted that many of the party's current leaders and members have benefited from the National Chairman's guidance and mentorship throughout his long political career.

He also urged party members to refrain from attacking Mr. Asiedu Nketiah over disagreements, stressing that differing opinions should be addressed through the party's established internal structures rather than through public criticism.

According to him, maintaining internal unity and respecting the party's leadership remain essential to the NDC's continued progress.