Akaporiso Community Centre Opens: Obuasi East MCE Pushes Legacy Projects to the Finish Line

Obuasi East, Ghana – The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Obuasi East, Hon. William Kofi Adzowu, has commissioned the newly completed Akaporiso Community Centre, describing it as a major step toward improving community life and reaffirming the Assembly’s commitment to completing inherited development projects, regardless of which administration initiated them.

The facility, which was started during the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, was completed under the current administration as part of the Assembly’s commitment to delivering projects that directly benefit residents.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Hon. Adzowu stressed that development should never be viewed through a political lens.

“Project development is for the people, not for a political party,” he said.

He explained that the Assembly remains committed to completing all viable legacy projects left unfinished, as they are intended to improve the lives of people within the municipality.

According to him, 10 percent of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) has been earmarked specifically for completing legacy projects across the municipality.

The MCE also outlined a revenue‑sharing arrangement for the newly commissioned facility, indicating that 30 percent of proceeds generated from renting the centre will go to the Assembly, while 70 percent will be retained by the community for maintenance and upkeep.

To ensure proper management of the facility, he announced that a committee has been established to inspect and monitor the centre every three months.

Hon. Adzowu noted that the community centre will provide residents with a modern venue for funerals, weddings, meetings, and other social events, eliminating the need to block roads for such activities.

He disclosed that another major legacy project currently being pursued by the Assembly is the completion of the new Obuasi East District Assembly Office.

Modern Facility

The contractor, Mr. Williams Ezor, Chief Executive Officer of In Him Is Life Limited, said the facility has a seating capacity of about 500 people.

He explained that the centre includes a 10‑seater water closet (WC) facility, two office rooms, and a mechanized borehole to provide a reliable water supply.

Traditional Authorities Commend Project

Speaking at the ceremony, Dompoase Kontihene, Nana Bosompem Kitikyi Apenteng II, thanked successive governments for contributing to the completion of the project.

He acknowledged both the previous NPP administration, which initiated the project, and the current National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration for ensuring its completion.

He urged residents to support the MCE and pray for his success, noting that several other development projects are underway within the area.

Among the ongoing projects he mentioned are the construction of a science laboratory, perimeter wall, boys’ and girls’ dormitories at Christ the King College (CKC), as well as plans to relocate the Obuasi East District Assembly offices to Pomposo.

Nana Apenteng also announced that he is personally overseeing the removal of containers and temporary structures opposite the community centre to create space for a parking area.

He appealed to the Assembly to construct a parking lot to serve patrons of the facility and also called for the construction of the access road linking the main road to the community centre.

Plans to Improve the Facility

The Assembly Member for the area disclosed that discussions are ongoing to procure chairs for the community centre so that users will not have to rent seating for programmes.

He noted that since the main seating area is permanently roofed, event organizers will also be spared the additional cost of hiring canopies.

Residents expressed optimism that the new community centre will become an important venue for social gatherings and community development activities, while improving convenience and reducing disruptions caused by roadside events.