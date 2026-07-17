Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Council Vows to Empower Queen Mothers to Promote Development in Their Communities

The Omanhene of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Council, Obrempong Nyamful Krampah XI, has pledged to empower queen mothers within the Ajumako Traditional Area to enable them to play a more active role in promoting community development.

According to the Omanhene, he and his Nananom will soon launch an initiative aimed at strengthening the capacity of queen mothers to spearhead development projects in their respective communities, saying queen mothers are custodians of every community and deserve to be recognized as such because their influence shapes future generations.

Obrempong Nyamful Krampah XI disclosed this when the Traditional Council organized a one‑day workshop for queen mothers drawn from the Traditional Area to educate them about their roles and responsibilities as co‑chairs of traditional elders in their communities at Gomoa Ajumako last Wednesday.

Some of the topics treated included:

Roles and Responsibilities of a Queen Mother

Who Qualifies to Be a Queen Mother

Queen Mother as a Role Model

Dos and Don’ts of a Queen Mother and others.

Obrempong Nyamful Krampah XI educated them about their functions in line with their position as traditional leaders.

He explained that the workshop was meant to equip queen mothers to support their chiefs in facilitating community development, carrying out public education on health, sanitation, responsive parenting, and supporting the youth in skills training to enable them to contribute meaningfully to development.

Obrempong Nyamful Krampah XI further stated that plans were far advanced for the Traditional Council to introduce an annual Queen Mothers’ Day Celebration, a day set aside to honour queen mothers for their hard work, dedication, and immense contributions to society.

He explained that the initiative is expected to motivate queen mothers to champion development, support the fight against teenage pregnancy, and address anti‑social activities such as drug abuse and other social challenges confronting communities within the traditional area.

The Apasamekahen of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, Nana Kojo Idan Opirim IX, cautioned queen mothers against any antagonistic attitude toward chiefs in their operational areas, urging them to see themselves as partners for peace and development to enhance peaceful coexistence.

He also tasked them to always consult the Omanhene, Obrempong Nyamful Krampah XI, on any issues beyond their level rather than acting outside their mandate as queen mothers.

The President of the Gomoa Ajumako Queen Mothers Association, Nana Apaaba IV, thanked Obrempong Nyamful Krampah XI for the workshop, adding that it has been an eye‑opener for queen mothers to sit up in their day‑to‑day activities.

“We have learned a lot from today’s interaction with the Omanhene, and it has rekindled our spirit of governance.

This workshop, which is unprecedented in history, has come at the right time, especially after hundreds of newly installed queen mothers swore the oath of allegiance to the Omanhene and Nananom of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Council.

Our major task is to ensure the reduction of teenage pregnancies, unemployment among the youth, anti‑social activities such as drug abuse, as well as peace and stability in our communities.

We must also ensure improvement in the lives of the people and spearhead human and infrastructural development,” Nana Apaaba IV noted.

Some of the queen mothers welcomed the initiative, describing it as timely and saying the empowerment programme would encourage them to take a leading role in driving development projects in their respective communities.

They also expressed appreciation to the Omanhene and the Traditional Council for recognizing the important role queen mothers play in promoting peace, unity, and development.