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Elmina Paramount Chief distributes hampers to widows during Edina Bakatue Festival

By Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Donations Elmina Paramount Chief distributes hampers to widows during Edina Bakatue Festival
WED, 15 JUL 2026

The Paramount Chief of the Elmina Traditional Council, Nana Kojo Conduah VI, has distributed food hampers to over 100 widows in Elmina with additional money for TnT as part of activities marking this year's Edina Bakatue Festival.

The presentation formed part of the traditional council's efforts to support vulnerable members of the community during the annual celebration. The hampers, donated by Nana Kwansema III, Chief of Komenda Kokwado, were presented to the beneficiaries by Nana Kojo Conduah VI.

The items were provided to assist the widows, particularly the elderly, with essential food supplies and other necessities. The initiative was aimed at ensuring that the beneficiaries also shared in the joy of the Bakatue Festival and had something to enjoy after the celebrations.

Nana Kojo Conduah VI reiterated the importance of caring for widows and other vulnerable people within society, noting that supporting those in need remains a key responsibility of traditional leadership. He encouraged the beneficiaries to remain hopeful and continue praying for peace, unity, and development in the Elmina Traditional Area.

The widows expressed heartfelt gratitude to both Nana Kojo Conduah VI and Nana Kwansema III for the thoughtful gesture. They described the donation as timely and a great source of relief, especially during the festive season, and offered prayers for God's blessings, good health, and wisdom upon the two traditional leaders.

The Edina Bakatue Festival, one of Ghana's oldest traditional festivals, is celebrated annually by the people of Elmina to give thanks for a successful fishing season and to seek blessings for the season ahead. Beyond its rich cultural heritage, the festival continues to inspire acts of generosity and community support, bringing hope and relief to many vulnerable people.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

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