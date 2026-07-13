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Mon, 13 Jul 2026 Feature Article

History Made As FIFA World Cup Semi-Finals Feature World's Top Four Ranked Teams For First Time

Argentina, Spain, France and England set up a historic "Final Four" in a landmark moment for international football
History Made As FIFA World Cup Semi-Finals Feature Worlds Top Four Ranked Teams For First Time2026

DOHA – The 2026 FIFA World Cup has produced a historic milestone, with the tournament's semi-finals featuring the four highest-ranked teams in the FIFA World Rankings for the first time since the rankings were introduced in 1992.

The last four teams standing are world number one Argentina, number two Spain, number three France, and number four England, creating what many are calling one of the strongest semi-final line-ups in World Cup history.

The achievement marks a rare occasion where the world's highest-ranked nations have all lived up to expectations on football's biggest stage. Previous World Cups have often been defined by surprise packages, giant-killers and unexpected semi-finalists. This year, however, consistency and quality have prevailed.

The semi-final fixtures promise two heavyweight encounters: Argentina will face Spain, while France take on England, with a place in the World Cup final at stake.

Argentina have continued to justify their status as the world's top-ranked side through a blend of experience, tactical discipline and attacking quality. Spain have impressed with their possession-based style, youthful energy and technical excellence, while France have once again demonstrated the strength and depth that have made them one of international football's dominant forces in recent years.

England, meanwhile, have backed up their rise in the FIFA rankings with disciplined performances and growing confidence as they seek to win their first World Cup title since 1966.

Football analysts say the semi-final line-up reflects the importance of long-term planning, squad depth and sustained excellence at the highest level. Rather than producing unexpected finalists, the tournament has rewarded the nations that have consistently remained at the top of world football over the past four years.

For supporters around the world, the stage is set for two matches that could easily have been a World Cup final. Every remaining team has the talent, experience and pedigree to lift the trophy, making the race for the title one of the most evenly balanced in recent memory.

Whether the eventual champion is Argentina, Spain, France or England, the 2026 World Cup will be remembered as the tournament that brought together the world's top four ranked teams in an unprecedented semi-final showdown—a fitting climax to football's biggest competition.

Frank Ayim Damptey
Frank Ayim Damptey, © 2026

This Author has published 126 articles on modernghana.com. More I am a distinguished Ghanaian business leader and entrepreneur, serving as the Chief Executive Officer of Tata Beverages Company Limited and Tata Industrial Company Limited. With over two decades of experience in senior executive roles, I brings extensive expertise across multiple industries, including brewing, soap manufacturing, water treatment, paint and ink production, agriculture, technology, and food processing.

Beyond my leadership in Ghana, I have provided consultancy services to several start-up companies across Liberia, Sierra Leone, Burkina Faso, and Nigeria, helping to drive growth and innovation within West Africa’s industrial sector.

My work with Tata Beverages reflects my unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality products and advancing local manufacturing standards. As an author and thought leader, I have also contributed insightful articles to Modern Ghana, sharing my perspectives on business, development, and industry trends.I also have a few published research findings.Column: Frank Ayim Damptey

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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