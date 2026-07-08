'Ride with MoMo Campaign' targets cashless transport payments

MobileMoney Fintech Limited has launched the Ride with MoMo campaign to encourage commercial drivers and transport operators across Ghana to adopt digital payments through MTN MoMo Merchant wallets.

The initiative, launched in Accra in partnership with the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS), seeks to reduce the transport sector’s reliance on cash while improving financial inclusion and access to business support services.

Chief Executive Officer of MobileMoney Fintech Limited, Shaibu Haruna, urged transport operators to sign up for the service, announcing that users will benefit from monthly rewards and incentives based on their transaction volumes.

He said the initiative goes beyond cashless payments by helping drivers build digital financial records that could improve their chances of accessing business loans through partner financial institutions to support vehicle maintenance and business growth.

Chief Business Officer of GhIPSS, Akosua Blay, said the campaign represents one of the key goals envisioned when the GHQR payment system was introduced six years ago.

According to her, drivers who register for the service will be able to receive payments not only from MTN MoMo users but also from customers using bank accounts, fintech wallets, savings and loans institutions, and other payment platforms connected to the GHQR ecosystem.

She added that digital payments would also help reduce the risks associated with carrying cash, including theft, fire and other unforeseen losses, while encouraging more sectors of the economy to embrace cashless transactions.

Manager of Fintech Business Development at MobileMoney Fintech Limited, Cutie Mireku, described the campaign as a major step toward modernising Ghana’s transport ecosystem.

She said Ride with MoMo is designed to make transport payments simpler, faster and more convenient while promoting sound financial management among drivers, riders and transport operators who play a critical role in Ghana’s economy.