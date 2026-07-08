Government deploys 506 Feed Ghana Brigade Officers to boost agricultural extension services

The government has deployed 506 Feed Ghana Brigade officers across the country to strengthen agricultural extension services and provide technical support to farmers, agribusinesses and other stakeholders under the Feed Ghana Programme.

The officers, who were recruited from agricultural colleges and universities, are expected to work with farmers, agribusinesses, households, schools and institutions to increase food production and enhance national food security.

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, announced the deployment on Wednesday at a passing-out parade held at the National Police Training School (NPTS) in Accra after the officers completed a two-week orientation programme.

He said the newly trained brigadiers would serve as the vital link between national agricultural policies and their implementation at the district level.

According to the Minister, their responsibilities will include providing extension services to farmers, coordinating programme activities, monitoring implementation, collecting field data, identifying production challenges and offering technical support to agribusinesses, households, schools and other institutions.

“You came here as selected officers and volunteers; you leave here as ambassadors of production, discipline, hard work and national renewal,” Mr Opoku told the officers.

He explained that although the recruits were already trained agricultural professionals, the programme at the National Police Training School was designed to instil discipline, teamwork, resilience and a strong spirit of public service.

The Minister urged the officers to work under the supervision of District Directors of Agriculture and in close collaboration with existing agricultural extension officers rather than creating parallel structures.

“You are not being deployed to establish a parallel agricultural system… Success will come through cooperation, not competition; coordination, not duplication; and teamwork, not parallel structures,” he said.

Mr Opoku also revealed that the Ministry had already received requests from private agribusinesses seeking the services of the Feed Ghana Brigade officers, adding that plans were underway to recruit and train more graduates as the programme expands.

The National Coordinator of the Feed Ghana Programme, Bright Demordzi, said the two-week training combined agricultural expertise with leadership, ethics, communication, conflict resolution and physical fitness to prepare the officers for field assignments.

He expressed confidence that the officers would complement the work of existing extension staff and play a key role in supporting farmers to implement the Feed Ghana Programme successfully.

The Director-General in charge of Human Resource Development at the Ghana Police Service, Frederick Kofi Blagodzi, urged the officers to uphold professionalism, integrity and discipline throughout their service.

He encouraged them to serve as worthy ambassadors of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, noting that their conduct would reflect the government's investment in building a more effective agricultural extension system.