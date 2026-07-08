Ibrahim Mahama offers to cover cost of leg amputation for Ghana's tallest man

Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama has offered to fully fund the medical treatment and leg amputation of Abdul-Samed Sulemana, popularly known as Awuche, following public appeals for support.

Awuche, 33, who is believed to be Ghana's tallest man at 7ft 8in, has been battling gigantism for years and is scheduled to undergo the amputation of his left leg after doctors diagnosed a severe infection that has caused part of the limb to rot.

He had earlier appealed for financial assistance after revealing that he was unable to travel to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for the life-saving procedure because of financial difficulties.

"On behalf of Mr. Ibrahim Mahama, I have reached out to Awuche and his family to assure them of our full support during this challenging time," Rafik Mahama, Aide to the businessman announced in a social media post on Wednesday, July 8.

The Aide disclosed that arrangements were immediately made for Awuche to travel from Gambaga to Tamale on the same day to begin treatment.

"Mr. Ibrahim Mahama has pledged to fully cover Awuche's hospital bills, including the costs of his medical treatment and surgery. Special arrangements were also made for Awuche to travel to Tamale today, July 8, 2026, where he has safely arrived and begun the necessary medical procedures at the Tamale Teaching Hospital," the statement said.

Awuche, a native of Gambaga in the East Mamprusi Municipality, was referred from the Baptist Medical Centre in Nalerigu to Tamale Teaching Hospital after doctors determined that amputation was necessary to prevent the infection from spreading to the rest of his body.

According to his account, he was not born with gigantism but began experiencing abnormal growth years ago, leading to enlarged legs and a hunched back. Despite receiving support from family and well-wishers in the past, his condition deteriorated, prompting a fresh appeal for financial assistance.