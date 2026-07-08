ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ibrahim Mahama offers to cover cost of leg amputation for Ghana's tallest man

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Social News Ibrahim Mahama offers to cover cost of leg amputation for Ghanas tallest man
WED, 08 JUL 2026

Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama has offered to fully fund the medical treatment and leg amputation of Abdul-Samed Sulemana, popularly known as Awuche, following public appeals for support.

Awuche, 33, who is believed to be Ghana's tallest man at 7ft 8in, has been battling gigantism for years and is scheduled to undergo the amputation of his left leg after doctors diagnosed a severe infection that has caused part of the limb to rot.

He had earlier appealed for financial assistance after revealing that he was unable to travel to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for the life-saving procedure because of financial difficulties.

"On behalf of Mr. Ibrahim Mahama, I have reached out to Awuche and his family to assure them of our full support during this challenging time," Rafik Mahama, Aide to the businessman announced in a social media post on Wednesday, July 8.

The Aide disclosed that arrangements were immediately made for Awuche to travel from Gambaga to Tamale on the same day to begin treatment.

"Mr. Ibrahim Mahama has pledged to fully cover Awuche's hospital bills, including the costs of his medical treatment and surgery. Special arrangements were also made for Awuche to travel to Tamale today, July 8, 2026, where he has safely arrived and begun the necessary medical procedures at the Tamale Teaching Hospital," the statement said.

Awuche, a native of Gambaga in the East Mamprusi Municipality, was referred from the Baptist Medical Centre in Nalerigu to Tamale Teaching Hospital after doctors determined that amputation was necessary to prevent the infection from spreading to the rest of his body.

According to his account, he was not born with gigantism but began experiencing abnormal growth years ago, leading to enlarged legs and a hunched back. Despite receiving support from family and well-wishers in the past, his condition deteriorated, prompting a fresh appeal for financial assistance.

78202630224-0g830m4yxt-72630

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

22 minutes ago

Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh Govt will prioritise only 35 Agenda 111 projects — Health Minister

22 minutes ago

Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza 'You have two months to achieve 20% progress or face termination' — Agbodza warn...

22 minutes ago

1,300 reactive HIV tests during security recruitment not confirmed diagnoses — AIDS Commission 1,300 reactive HIV tests during security recruitment not confirmed diagnoses — A...

22 minutes ago

Glikpome Basic School Headteacher found dead in Akatsi guest house Glikpome Basic School Headteacher found dead in Akatsi guest house 

32 minutes ago

I dont think Dual Citizenship Bill will serve Ghana any better — Alfred Thompson I don't think Dual Citizenship Bill will serve Ghana any better — Alfred Thompso...

36 minutes ago

Secretary-General of the GFL, Mr. Abraham Koomson Enforce anti-vigilantism law and disband NPP Lions security — GFL runs to IGP, P...

53 minutes ago

One injured as Kia Rhino overturns on Accra-Kumasi Highway One injured as Kia Rhino overturns on Accra-Kumasi Highway

53 minutes ago

Minority demands AGs removal over unconstitutional withdrawal of GH¢350m flood relief Minority demands AG's removal over 'unconstitutional' withdrawal of GH¢350m floo...

55 minutes ago

I will win so dont contest again, I have provided 48 boreholes; my works are clear — Captain Smart tells Gomoa West MP 'I will win so don't contest again, I have provided 48 boreholes; my works are c...

2 hours ago

Justice of the Supreme Court, Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi Justice Yonny Kulendi reveals how some lawyers abuse appeals process, wants revi...

Just in....
body-container-line