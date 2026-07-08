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NPP sets September 19 for national delegates conference to elect national officers

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
NPP NPP sets September 19 for national delegates conference to elect national officers
WED, 08 JUL 2026

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has scheduled its National Delegates Conference for Saturday, September 19, to elect new national officers and consider other constitutional matters.

The date was approved by the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) and later endorsed by the National Council at separate meetings held on June 25, in line with Article 10(1) of the party's constitution.

Ahead of the conference, the party has also opened a constitutional review process, inviting members and stakeholders to submit proposals for amendments to strengthen its internal structures and democratic processes.

“The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has fixed Saturday, September 19, 2026, as the date for its National Delegates Conference, at which delegates will, among other matters, elect National Officers of the Party pursuant to Article 10(1) of the Party Constitution,” General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong announced in a statement dated July 8.

The statement said the General Secretary was acting under Article 19(2) of the party's constitution to formally invite proposals for constitutional amendments ahead of the conference.

It said all amendment proposals should be submitted to the Office of the General Secretary at the party's national headquarters or sent electronically via the designated email address no later than Friday, July 17.

“The Party encourages all members and stakeholders to take advantage of this constitutional review process by submitting proposals that will further strengthen the Party's structures, enhance its internal democratic processes, and promote effective governance,” the statement said.

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Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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