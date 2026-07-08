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Judicial office is for service, not personal wealth — Justice Kulendi

  Wed, 08 Jul 2026
Social News Justice of the Supreme Court, Yonny Kulendi
WED, 08 JUL 2026
Justice of the Supreme Court, Yonny Kulendi

A Justice of the Supreme Court, Yonny Kulendi, has urged lawyers and judges to view judicial appointments as an opportunity for public service rather than a pathway to personal wealth.

He cautioned that anyone motivated by financial gain should not seek a position on the Bench, warning that such an approach could compromise the integrity and independence of the judiciary.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, Justice Kulendi said serving as a judge requires dedication to justice, service to the nation and accountability to God.

“If you’re looking for pecuniary fortunes, that’s not the place. Unless you want to become a transactional judge. But if you’re looking for genuine service to God and country, that is the place,” he said.

Justice Kulendi made the remarks in response to a question about whether every lawyer should aspire to serve on the Bench when given the opportunity.

According to him, accepting a judicial appointment is a personal decision that should be guided by an individual's values and principles rather than professional ambition or financial considerations.

“It depends on an individual’s value system and what you prioritize,” he noted.

The Supreme Court judge stressed that an independent and ethical judiciary remains essential to the administration of justice and the stability of any democratic society.

“An unjust society is not a society worth living in. And to have the privilege to serve in that capacity as a judge, for me, is humbling,” he said.

Justice Kulendi, who was appointed to the Supreme Court in May 2020, described judicial office as a position of profound responsibility rather than privilege, emphasising that judges must remain faithful to their oath of office and be guided by conscience in the discharge of their duties.

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