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Ghana Water to shut down Dodowa booster station for 24-hour maintenance

  Wed, 08 Jul 2026
General News Ghana Waterto shut down Dodowa booster station for 24-hour maintenance
WED, 08 JUL 2026

Ghana Water Limited (GWL) has announced a 24-hour shutdown of the Dodowa Booster Station beginning Thursday, July 9, 2026, to undertake planned maintenance works aimed at improving the efficiency and reliability of water supply.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, July 7, the company said the scheduled maintenance would temporarily interrupt water supply and reduce water pressure in communities served by the booster station.

The affected areas include East Legon, Adjiringanor, Ashaley Botwe, Madina, Adenta, Oyarifa, Frafraha, Agbogba, Haatso, Atomic, Ashongman, Dome, Dodowa and all surrounding communities supplied by the facility.

Ghana Water urged residents in the affected areas to store enough water before the maintenance exercise begins and to use the available supply sparingly during the shutdown.

The company assured customers that its engineering team would work diligently to complete the maintenance within the scheduled period and restore normal water supply as soon as the exercise is concluded.

Management apologised for the inconvenience the temporary disruption may cause and thanked customers for their patience, understanding and cooperation.

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