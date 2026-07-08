Here are areas to be affected by ECG's planned maintenance today

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned power interruptions in parts of the Ashanti, Accra West, Volta and Central regions on Wednesday, July 8, as it undertakes maintenance works to improve the reliability of electricity supply.

The company also disclosed that engineers are working to restore power to customers in parts of the Accra East Region following a transformer fault at Teshi Bush Road.

In the Ashanti Region, several communities will experience planned outages between 9:00 a.m. and either 3:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m. or 5:00 p.m., depending on the location.

The affected areas include Kumawu, Oyoko, Banko, Akrofonso, Asamang, Atwea, Buokrom Town, Sepe Market, Buokrom Zongo, Yam Market, Dote Nima, sections of Buokrom Junction, Onwe, Asienimpong, Kwaso, Kundenase, Tuamfom, Yaaase, Adwafo, Tepaso, Petrensa, Abono, Obo, Pepie, Old Brodekwano, Odaho, Mamponteng, Dwumanafo, Aboaso, Hemang, Ankaase Hospital, Mpobi, Ejuratia, Kona, Asonomaso, parts of Agona, Nerebehi, Esaase, Kontomire, Asakraka, Mfensi, Atasomanso, Konkromoase, Complex, Nyankyerenease, Owabi, Bokankye, Koforidua, Ntensere, Manhyia, Abaukwa and nearby communities.

ECG has also scheduled emergency maintenance in the Ashanti Region from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., which will affect Asawinso, Chirano, Nambro, Subri, Anhwiaso, Achease, Kwamekrom, KD Sereso, Nyinahin, Kuffuor Camp, Bayerebon, Nagole, Ntoboroso, Adobewura, Anhwiafutu, Kotokuom, Bibiani, Agogoso, Akorabokrom, Anyinamso No. 1 and No. 2, as well as surrounding communities.

In the Accra West Region, electricity supply will be interrupted from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Akotoshie No. 2, Glefe, Wiaboman and adjoining areas to facilitate maintenance works.

Customers in parts of the Volta Region, including the main campus of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) and neighbouring communities, will also experience outages between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

In the Central Region, two separate maintenance exercises will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., affecting Brimso Headworks, Akaikrom, Police Barrier, Ankaful Junction, Mpeasem, WAEC, Yayaaqwano, Wanyiwato, Ankaful Prisons, Ankaful Township and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, ECG said customers in parts of the Accra East Region continue to experience unplanned power interruptions following a fault on a transformer at Teshi Bush Road.

The affected locations include Teshi Telephone Pole, Bush Road, Happy Yourself and nearby communities.

The company said engineers have been deployed to repair the faulty transformer and restore electricity supply as quickly as possible.

ECG apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused by both the planned and unplanned outages and appealed to residents in the affected areas to make the necessary arrangements while the maintenance works are being completed.