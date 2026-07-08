IMF appoints Silvana Tenreyro as new Chief Economist

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has appointed Silvana Tenreyro, a former policymaker at the Bank of England, as its next Economic Counsellor and Director of the Research Department, entrusting the respected monetary economist with leading the Fund’s economic research and policy analysis at a time of growing global economic uncertainty.

Tenreyro will assume office on August 10, 2026, succeeding Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, who recently returned to academia after serving as the IMF’s Chief Economist.

Announcing the appointment, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva described Tenreyro as a distinguished economist whose combination of academic excellence and policymaking experience would strengthen the Fund’s role in guiding global economic policy.

“I am delighted to announce that Silvana Tenreyro will join the Fund as our next Chief Economist,” Ms Georgieva said.

She noted that Tenreyro’s expertise comes at a critical period for the global economy.

“Silvana is a globally respected economist who combines outstanding academic achievements with extensive policymaking experience and close engagement with leading international institutions. At a time of profound transformation and heightened uncertainty in the global economy, her mix of intellectual leadership and policy experience will help ensure that the Fund’s analytical work, multilateral surveillance and policy advice remain at the cutting edge in support of our membership,” she added.

Tenreyro joins the IMF from the London School of Economics and Political Science, where she has served as the James E. Meade Professor of Economics since 2004.

Her academic work has focused on international trade, macroeconomics and monetary policy, earning her widespread recognition within the global economics community. She has also held several leadership positions in the profession.

In addition to her academic credentials, Tenreyro brings significant central banking experience. She served as an external member of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee from 2017 to 2023 and previously worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. She has also been a member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Mauritius and currently serves on the IMF Managing Director’s External Advisory Group.

Ms Georgieva said Tenreyro’s ability to communicate complex economic issues clearly and foster constructive dialogue would further enhance the IMF’s influence on global economic policymaking.

“She is known for communicating complex economic issues with clarity and precision while encouraging constructive dialogue across diverse audiences. These qualities will serve her well as one of the Fund’s principal voices on the global economic outlook and as leader of the Research Department,” she said.

An Argentine, British and Italian national, Tenreyro holds a doctorate and a master’s degree in economics from Harvard University, as well as a bachelor’s degree in economics from National University of Tucumán in Argentina.

In her new role, she will lead the IMF’s research agenda and oversee the preparation of the institution’s flagship economic reports, including its global economic outlooks, which are widely relied upon by governments, central banks and financial markets around the world.