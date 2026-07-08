Epilogue: Before Time Takes Another Piece of You

Every parent lives through countless ordinary moments without realising that many of them will never happen again. One day, you will carry your child for the last time, but you will not know it is the last time. There will be no announcement, no farewell, and no opportunity to prepare your heart. One day, they will ask you to carry them, and after that day, they will never ask again. One day you will tie their shoelaces for the last time, wait outside their classroom for the last time, read them a bedtime story for the last time, comfort them after a nightmare for the last time, or hold their tiny hand as you cross the road together for the last time. These moments pass quietly, almost unnoticed, until years later when memory reminds you that childhood never asked permission before moving on.

This is both the beauty and the heartbreak of parenting. Children are never given to us so that we can keep them forever. They are entrusted to us for a season, and that season passes more quickly than we imagine. Our responsibility is temporary, but its influence is permanent. We are called to prepare children not to remain dependent upon us, but to become wise, responsible, compassionate, and principled adults who can stand confidently when we are no longer standing beside them.

Time does not slow down because we are busy. While parents postpone important conversations until tomorrow, children continue growing today. While careers demand attention, businesses require sacrifice, and responsibilities compete for every available hour, childhood quietly moves forward. The child who is five years old today will never be five again. The teenager who needs guidance today may tomorrow seek wisdom from someone else if a parent's voice has been absent for too long. Every season of childhood has an expiration date, and opportunities neglected today cannot always be recovered tomorrow.

The greatest threat to effective parenting is rarely a lack of love. More often, it is a distraction. It is the mistaken belief that there will always be another weekend to spend together, another conversation to have, another school event to attend, another bedtime story to read, another opportunity to say, "I am proud of you," or "I love you." Yet life has repeatedly shown that tomorrow is never guaranteed. Wise parents, therefore, refuse to postpone what is most important. They understand that children spell love not only by hearing words but by experiencing presence, attention, patience, and consistent care.

This truth should never produce guilt, but it should inspire urgency. Regardless of yesterday's mistakes or missed opportunities, today remains an opportunity to begin again. Today is the day to listen more carefully, to encourage more generously, to apologise more sincerely, to forgive more freely, to pray more faithfully, and to lead more intentionally. Parenting has never required perfection. It requires humility, consistency, teachability, and love. Children rarely need flawless parents; they need parents who are continually growing into wiser versions of themselves.

One of the remarkable qualities of children is that they often remember how they felt far longer than they remember what they received. Years from now, they may forget many of the toys, gifts, or possessions that filled their childhood, but they will rarely forget whether home felt safe. They will remember whether they were listened to with patience, corrected with dignity, encouraged after failure, celebrated during success, and loved without conditions. Those emotional memories quietly become the foundation upon which they build future friendships, marriages, families, and leadership.

As children mature and eventually establish families of their own, something extraordinary begins to happen. Without consciously realising it, they often reproduce what they consistently experienced during childhood. They repeat the patience they received, the discipline they observed, the prayers they heard, the integrity they admired, the forgiveness they witnessed, and the compassion they experienced. Likewise, unresolved wounds, neglected responsibilities, and unhealthy patterns may also continue across generations unless someone intentionally chooses a different path. Parenting therefore extends far beyond one generation. Every decision made today reaches children yet unborn, shaping grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom parents may never live to meet.

This reality reminds us that parenting is one of humanity's greatest acts of stewardship. Every conversation, every correction, every sacrifice, every embrace, every lesson, and every example contributes to a legacy that extends far beyond the walls of one home. Families shape communities. Communities shape nations. Nations shape history. The future of every society is quietly being formed in the homes of today, where fathers and mothers choose each day whether to invest in the hearts and minds entrusted to their care.

As I have often written, "Time is not just passing; time is taking pieces of you with it. Make sure every piece it takes purchases wisdom, strengthens character, deepens love, advances purpose, and leaves behind a legacy that time itself cannot erase." This principle captures the heart of intentional parenting. Every year invested in a child costs something. It costs energy, patience, sacrifice, sleep, resources, and personal comfort. Yet these are never wasted when they purchase something eternal—wisdom that guides decisions, character that resists temptation, love that strengthens relationships, purpose that inspires meaningful living, and a legacy that continues influencing generations long after parents themselves are gone.

Ultimately, the measure of parenting is not whether children become wealthy, famous, or influential, but whether they become men and women of integrity. Raise children who speak the truth when lies appear easier. Raise children who remain disciplined when shortcuts become attractive. Raise children who show compassion in a world often marked by indifference. Raise children who pursue excellence without sacrificing humility, who embrace change without abandoning timeless principles, and who understand that genuine success is measured not merely by what they achieve but by who they become.

When the final chapter of every parent's life is eventually written, the greatest inheritance they will leave behind will not be measured in bank accounts, buildings, or possessions. It will be measured in the character they cultivated, the values they transferred, the faith they lived, the love they demonstrated, and the example they consistently modelled. Material wealth may provide comfort for a season, but character provides direction for a lifetime. Possessions may eventually disappear, but principles faithfully lived continue guiding generation after generation.

May every parent therefore remember that time is already taking pieces of them with every passing day. The question is not whether time will take those pieces, but whether each piece surrendered will purchase something that outlives time itself. Parent intentionally. Lead with wisdom. Love without reservation. Live by example. Build character before chasing comfort. For in the end, the greatest legacy any parent leaves is not what they place into the hands of their children, but what they have carefully planted within their hearts. That inheritance cannot be stolen, diminished by inflation, or erased by the passage of time. It becomes the enduring gift that shapes families, strengthens nations, and echoes into eternity.

"A parent's work is finished not when a child no longer needs their hand, but when a child no longer loses their way without it."

— Captain Ahmed Aidoo (Alpha Alpha)