ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana, Nigeria renew maritime cooperation with four-year deal

By Margaret Adjeley Sowah, ISD || Contributor
Maritime, Port & Aviation Ghana, Nigeria renew maritime cooperation with four-year deal
TUE, 07 JUL 2026

The Director General of the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA), Dr Kamal-Deen Ali (Naval Capt Rtd), has emphasised the regional importance of a new four-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

The agreement, signed on Wednesday at the NIMASA Towers in Victoria Island, Lagos, signals a renewed commitment to regional maritime cooperation.

It focuses on the mutual recognition of certificates of competency to streamline seafarer training and employment, as well as joint maritime security operations to combat piracy, armed robbery, and terrorism in the Gulf of Guinea.

Dr Ali noted that lessons learned from NIMASA would help build the broader regional economy, especially given Nigeria’s handling of over 60 per cent of vessel traffic in the Gulf of Guinea. He stated that the pact would not only strengthen Ghana’s maritime sector but also contribute to regional growth and stability.

The MoU also provides for enhanced cabotage enforcement and institutional capacity building through expert exchanges, joint research, and technical conferences. In ensuring seamless execution, a joint consultative team led by designated focal persons will meet biannually, alternating between Accra and Lagos, to drive implementation.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

48 minutes ago

Zimbabwes President Emmerson Mnangagwa came to power in 2017 in a military-backed coup. By Pavel Bednyakov (POOL/AFP) Zimbabwe president signs into law constitutional change extending term

51 minutes ago

23-year-old Nigerian medical graduate killed in Russian strike on Ukraine 23-year-old Nigerian medical graduate killed in Russian strike on Ukraine

1 hour ago

Ghana President John Dramani Mahama and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa Ghana Has Shown Africa The Way: It Is Time To Make South Africa Pay A Diplomatic...

1 hour ago

Parliament suspends sitting on Friday for MPs to participate in National Day of General Cleaning Parliament suspends sitting on Friday for MPs to participate in National Day of ...

1 hour ago

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital probes Mzbels claim that bed shortage caused sisters death Korle Bu Teaching Hospital probes Mzbel's claim that bed shortage caused sister'...

1 hour ago

Eastern Region: GH¢350,000 worth of property lost in Ankaase domestic fire Eastern Region: GH¢350,000 worth of property lost in Ankaase domestic fire

1 hour ago

GH¢308,000 allegedly stolen by our NSS personnel not from DVLA account — Authority clarifies GH¢308,000 allegedly stolen by our NSS personnel not from DVLA account — Authori...

1 hour ago

Minister for the Interior Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak Security recruitment: 'About 1,300 applicants tested positive for HIV' — Interio...

1 hour ago

Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong appointed first Chancellor of UniMAC Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong appointed first Chancellor of UniMAC

1 hour ago

Xenophobic tensions: Govt should recall Ghanas High Commissioner to South Africa — Ex-Envoy Xenophobic tensions: Gov't should recall Ghana's High Commissioner to South Afri...

Just in....
body-container-line