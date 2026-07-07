Ghana, Nigeria renew maritime cooperation with four-year deal

The Director General of the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA), Dr Kamal-Deen Ali (Naval Capt Rtd), has emphasised the regional importance of a new four-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

The agreement, signed on Wednesday at the NIMASA Towers in Victoria Island, Lagos, signals a renewed commitment to regional maritime cooperation.

It focuses on the mutual recognition of certificates of competency to streamline seafarer training and employment, as well as joint maritime security operations to combat piracy, armed robbery, and terrorism in the Gulf of Guinea.

Dr Ali noted that lessons learned from NIMASA would help build the broader regional economy, especially given Nigeria’s handling of over 60 per cent of vessel traffic in the Gulf of Guinea. He stated that the pact would not only strengthen Ghana’s maritime sector but also contribute to regional growth and stability.

The MoU also provides for enhanced cabotage enforcement and institutional capacity building through expert exchanges, joint research, and technical conferences. In ensuring seamless execution, a joint consultative team led by designated focal persons will meet biannually, alternating between Accra and Lagos, to drive implementation.