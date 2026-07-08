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Wed, 08 Jul 2026 Education

JHS girl slashes schoolmate's hand for touching her breast

  Wed, 08 Jul 2026
JHS girl slashes schoolmates hand for touching her breast

A 15-year-old female Junior High School (JHS) two student had allegedly slashed a male JHS One schoolmate with a cutlass after accusing him of repeatedly touching her breasts despite several warnings.

The incident occurred during a clean-up exercise at Assin-Krofofrodo D/A Basic School in the Assin North District, where pupils were weeding the overgrown compound.

The girl, (name withheld) said the boy repeatedly touched and played with her breasts while they worked, ignoring her repeated pleas to stop.

Angered, the girl picked up a cutlass and struck the boy on his inner wrist, resulting in a deep cut as he bled profusely and was later taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The boy's parents had accused school authorities of negligence, alleging staff showed little concern immediately after the attack and failed to promptly take the injured boy to hospital.

They said the boy was left unattended to hand continued to bleed until his parents returned from the farm and sought medical care.

Speaking for the family, the victim's elder sister, Ms Joyce Enyan, urged the police to investigate the school's handling of the incident.

Meanwhile, a source at the District Directorate of Education said they had heard of the incident and pledged their commitment to investigate the concerns of the parents.

A police source said it was yet to receive a report on the incident but would move to the village to get first hand information.

GMA

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