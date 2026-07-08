Police bust 44 suspects supplying narcotic products to University students in Kumasi

The Ghana Police Service has dismantled an alleged drug distribution network suspected of producing and supplying narcotic-infused products to university students in parts of the Kumasi Metropolis.

The intelligence-led operation, carried out by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Special Operations Team (SOT) in collaboration with the Ashanti Regional Police Command, resulted in the arrest of 44 suspects between July 3 and July 5, 2026.

According to the Police, the suspects comprise 41 men and three women who were arrested during coordinated raids in identified crime-prone communities, including Emena New Site, Boadi, Abuabo, Ash Town, Kodie, Bremang, Pankrono, Gyinyaase and surrounding areas.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, July 7, the Police said the operation successfully disrupted an alleged network engaged in the production, distribution and sale of narcotic-infused products targeted primarily at university students.

Among those arrested is 24-year-old Emmanuel Duah, who is alleged to have manufactured cannabis-infused toffees, advertised the products online and sold them mainly to students.

The Police also identified Richard Boateng, 45, as a suspect believed to have been producing cannabis-infused alcoholic beverages for distribution to students, while Frederick Agyei is alleged to have been a major supplier of cannabis to university students.

During the operation, officers recovered a large quantity of suspected narcotic substances and other items believed to have been used in the illegal enterprise.

The exhibits included 200 sachets of 225mg Tramadol (Trama King) tablets, quantities of 250mg Tramadol tablets, 400 sealed wraps of dried leaves suspected to be narcotic substances, and locally prepared fruit juice suspected to have been infused with narcotics.

Police also seized a medium-sized double-door refrigerator containing locally prepared concoctions suspected to be narcotic substances, Rizla rolling papers, a sealed black polythene bag containing dried leaves suspected to be narcotics, as well as nine casino jackpot machines believed to have been used in illegal activities.

The Police said all recovered exhibits have been secured for forensic examination, while the suspects remain in custody assisting with ongoing investigations.

The Service added that efforts are underway to apprehend other individuals believed to be connected to the network and dismantle the entire supply chain.

The Ghana Police Service assured students, parents and educational institutions of its commitment to combating illicit drug trafficking and protecting communities from drug-related crime.

It also appealed to the public to continue providing credible information to support ongoing law enforcement operations against organised criminal networks.