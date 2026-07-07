TOR, GNPC begin talks to secure Ghanaian Crude for refinery revival

The Managing Director of Tema Oil Refinery Lawyer Edmond Kombat as part of a bigger push for the refinery’s sustained operations and long-term viability, engaged with the CEO of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) on a courtesy visit, to discuss President John Dramani Mahama’s vision of allocating the Ghanaian crude oil for domestic refining and the role of both entities in achieving this national objective.

The engagement also touched on matters of mutual interest including energy infrastructure, crude oil supply in keeping with the President’s vision and other strategic priorities to support the refinery’s long-term direction.

The meeting was productive and gave an opportunity for both entities to reconnect, share perspectives on developments within the energy sector, and explore practical areas for closer collaboration for a sustainable and competitive downstream petroleum sector.

The engagement was another step in building the relationships needed to support the refinery’s long-term operations and a more sustainable energy value chain. It also ended on a positive note, with both entities expressing the readiness to work together to achieve the shared objectives.