The Marriage Autopsy: What The World's Top Divorce Lawyers, Sex Therapists And Psychologists Know That Ghana Still Refuses To Learn

Somewhere in Accra tonight, a wife is lying awake next to a husband she has not truly spoken to in three years, and both of them believe, quietly, privately, that their marriage is simply normal. This is the most dangerous lie in Ghanaian family life: the idea that a marriage gone silent is a marriage still working.

It is not working. It is dying slowly, in a language nobody in this country has taught us to read.

I have spent weeks going through the collected wisdom of America's top divorce attorneys, its most respected sex therapists, its sharpest evolutionary psychologists, and its leading voices on attachment and intimacy — men and women who have sat across from thousands of couples in their best and worst moments. What struck me, reading all of it side by side, was not how foreign their findings were to Ghanaian life. It was how familiar. Strip away the American accents and the dollar signs, and you are looking directly at the marriages on your own street.

Let me break down everything they know, one uncomfortable truth at a time.

Why marriages actually die (it is never what you think)

Ask the average Ghanaian why a marriage ended, and you will get one of three answers: money, infidelity, or "his family." America's most experienced divorce lawyers, who have watched thousands of unions collapse in real time, tell a different story. The actual cause is rarely the dramatic betrayal everyone points to. It is years of small, unspoken disappointments compounding quietly until one final, often minor, incident becomes the excuse everyone can finally agree on. The affair, the missed rent payment, the fight about his mother — these are not causes. They are symptoms of a slower disease: two people who stopped being honest with each other long before they stopped living together.

This should terrify every Ghanaian couple currently telling themselves "we don't fight, so we're fine." Not fighting is not the same as being at peace. Sometimes it is simply two exhausted people who have quietly given up trying to be understood.

The prenup conversation, revisited — and why "who divorces more" matters

I have already argued in these pages that Ghana's allergy to prenuptial honesty is costing families dearly. It is worth adding one more uncomfortable data point from the divorce lawyers' files: women initiate divorce far more often than men, in country after country, once you strip away religious and cultural pressure to stay. That single fact should embarrass every Ghanaian man who assumes his wife's silence is contentment. Silence is not agreement. It is often simply a woman doing the math on when leaving becomes possible.

The "happy wife, happy life" trap

I return to this phrase because it will not stop poisoning Ghanaian marriages. Built correctly, a marriage is not a one-way service contract where a man's job is to keep his wife satisfied while his own needs quietly evaporate. Therapists who have spent decades inside failing marriages will tell you plainly: resentment does not announce itself. It accumulates in a man who has trained himself never to ask for anything, until one day he simply stops asking for her too.

The four horsemen riding through Ghanaian living rooms

Relationship researchers have identified four communication habits that predict divorce with frightening accuracy: contempt, criticism, defensiveness, and stonewalling — the cold, silent withdrawal so many Ghanaian husbands mistake for maturity. Watch closely at your own family gatherings and you will see all four on display, disguised as culture. The uncle who mocks his wife in front of guests is practising contempt and calling it banter. The wife who cuts her husband off mid-sentence at every function is practising criticism and calling it honesty. The husband who goes silent for three days after every disagreement is practising stonewalling and calling it self-control.

None of it is self-control. It is slow-motion abandonment.

Attachment styles: the invisible script written in your childhood

Here is a concept Ghana desperately needs in its marriage counselling rooms: attachment style. Long before you ever met your spouse, your childhood taught you a script for how love behaves — whether closeness is safe, whether needs will be met, whether people who say they love you can be trusted to stay. Some of us grew up secure, comfortable asking for what we need. Many more of us grew up anxious, chasing reassurance we never fully believe, or avoidant, pulling away the moment intimacy asks something of us. A Ghanaian man raised by a stern, emotionally distant father does not arrive at his own marriage as a blank page. He arrives already fluent in distance, and his wife spends years mistaking his inherited silence for personal rejection.

We cannot keep asking why marriages fail without asking what damage each partner was already carrying on their wedding day.

The sex hack nobody in Ghana wants to say out loud

Sex researchers who spend their careers inside struggling marriages keep arriving at the same inconvenient conclusion: desire is not effortless magic that either exists or doesn't — it can be built, on purpose, the same way any other part of a marriage is maintained. One of the simplest tools they recommend is treating intimate connection the way you would treat any other priority worth protecting: scheduling deliberate time for it, rather than waiting for spontaneous desire that modern, exhausted married life rarely produces on its own. Ghanaian couples mock the very idea of "scheduling" intimacy as unromantic. It is the opposite. Leaving something that important entirely to chance, in a marriage full of children, work, church programmes, and family obligations, is not romance. It is neglect wearing a nice outfit.

Equally important is what researchers call the initiation problem — in most long marriages, the same partner always initiates, and the other partner's silence gets misread as rejection rather than simple habit. Naming that pattern out loud, without shame, defuses more resentment in a year than a decade of silent hurt feelings ever could.

Menopause, libido, and the conversation Ghanaian husbands refuse to have

Bodies change. Hormones shift. A wife's desire in her fifties is not the same as her desire at twenty-five, and treating that natural, universal biological shift as personal rejection is one of the cruellest, most common misunderstandings in long Ghanaian marriages. Husbands who quietly conclude their wives "no longer love them" during menopause are, more often than not, simply undereducated about their own wife's body. That ignorance is not innocent. It is a choice to remain uninformed about the person you claim to love most.

Comparison, small gestures, and the death of gratitude

Modern life, social media most of all, has handed every Ghanaian spouse an endless highlight reel of other people's marriages to measure their own against — and comparison is corrosive precisely because it is dishonest, comparing your partner's worst private moments to a stranger's best public ones. What actually sustains long marriages, according to those who study thousands of them, is rarely grand romantic gesture. It is the granular, boring, daily evidence of being known — remembering how she takes her tea, noticing when he is unusually quiet, reaching for a hand without being asked. Ghanaian culture is, in truth, extraordinarily good at this kind of care within families and communities. We have simply stopped aiming it, consistently, at our own spouses.

Cheating: the causes we refuse to examine honestly

Infidelity in Ghana is treated purely as a moral failing, full stop, end of discussion. Yet those who study it closely find that affairs are rarely only about sex. They are frequently about a starved sense of being seen, of feeling desired as a whole person rather than as a role — provider, mother, deacon, breadwinner. This is not an excuse for betrayal, and nothing here should be read as one. But a society that only ever asks "how could you do this" and never asks "what went unfed for so long that this became possible" will keep producing the exact same betrayals, generation after generation, and keep being shocked every single time.

Why we still get married at all

With all of this laid bare, a fair question follows: why marry at all? Because, stripped of the wedding industry's fantasy and the family's political theatre, marriage remains one of the few structures that asks two flawed people to keep choosing each other, honestly, on the hard days as well as the easy ones. That is not a small thing. It may be the hardest, most worthwhile thing either of you will ever attempt.

It is simply not automatic. It was never automatic. Ghana has just been pretending, for two generations, that it was.

The truth this country still refuses to learn

Every insight above — the silent slow death of unspoken marriages, the four horsemen dressed as culture, the childhood scripts we never examine, the desire we refuse to tend deliberately, the affairs we refuse to understand honestly — points to one single, uncomfortable national truth. Ghana has built an entire marriage culture around endurance, appearance, and silence, and called it strength. It is not strength. It is simply delay, dressed in Sunday clothes, waiting patiently for a Circuit Court bench somewhere down the line.

The couples who survive are not the ones who never struggle.

They are the only ones brave enough to talk about it before it is too late.

About the author

Chief Tutu Baffour Asare Brownsy Williams is a Ghanaian columnist, novelist, and filmmaker, and the founder of Brownsy Silva Company, a multi-disciplinary creative enterprise spanning literature, film, and digital content. He writes on Ghanaian civic life, culture, and relationships for Modern Ghana, with a readership spanning Accra, Kumasi, and the Ghanaian diaspora across the UK, USA, Canada, and Germany. He is the author of the multi-generational family saga The River Remembers, the Kumasi-and-Accra family drama The Sons of Brownsy, and the mythic epic Reborn: The River of Girls, among other works exploring family, tradition, and the quiet costs of silence in African life.