Gray Divorce: The Silent Marriages Ghana Refuses to Talk About

For fifty years, we have been told the same comforting story about Ghanaian marriage: that it survives everything. Poverty survives it. Politics survives it. Even ECG's endless dumsor cannot switch off a Ghanaian union once the aunties have blessed it. We assume that a couple who has weathered thirty years, four children, two funerals and one failed business together is, by definition, safe. He will not leave. She will not leave. They are past all that.

They are not.

Walk into any Circuit Court in Accra, Kumasi or Takoradi on a Wednesday morning and you will see something our grandparents never imagined: men and women in their fifties, sixties, even seventies, sitting on opposite benches with lawyers, quietly ending marriages that have lasted longer than most of our lives. Not the young couples we love to gossip about at weddings. The old ones. The ones we assumed were finished with drama.

This is "gray divorce," and it is no longer a strange American import happening on television. It is happening here, in Ghana, in houses with framed 25th anniversary photographs still hanging on the wall.

The nut of the matter

Here is the thesis, stated plainly, because a columnist who makes you guess his point is wasting your time: Ghanaian marriages built on endurance instead of honesty are collapsing the moment endurance is no longer required. Retirement, empty nests, and financial independence are removing the very pressures that used to hold unhappy couples together. And we, as a society, are completely unequipped for what that means — for the men left confused in silent houses, for the women discovering freedom for the first time in four decades, and for the grown children forced to watch their parents become strangers to each other in real time.

Why we assumed the old ones were safe

We built a whole culture on the idea that marriage after fifty is untouchable. Church elders praise these couples from the pulpit as models. Families point to them as proof that "marriage is work, not feeling." An entire generation of young Ghanaians has been told: stay, endure, it will pass, look at your uncle and auntie — forty years and still together.

Nobody asked whether "still together" meant "still happy."

That is the quiet fraud at the centre of so many long Ghanaian marriages — two people who mastered the performance of unity so completely that even they forgot to check whether the feeling underneath was still there. And when the last child finally leaves for Legon, or Kumasi Technical, or abroad, the performance loses its audience. There is no one left to keep the peace for. There is no school fees deadline forcing cooperation. There is only two adults, alone in a quiet house, looking at each other and asking a terrifying question: who are you, actually, and do I still want this?

The invisible ledger nobody talks about

One detail from the research on this trend deserves far more attention in our own conversations here: men in these late-life divorces are frequently blindsided by the sheer scale of work their wives were quietly carrying — the emotional labour, the social calendar, the family diplomacy, the invisible administration of an entire household and extended family network. Men who assumed they were equal partners discover, often only in a lawyer's office, that they were passengers.

In Ghana, this invisible ledger is even heavier. It is not just cooking and children. It is managing the extended family — sending money to the village, remembering whose funeral needs a contribution, smoothing tension between his mother and her, organizing the naming ceremonies and the outdoorings and the endless obligations that hold a Ghanaian family system together. A Ghanaian wife of thirty years is often running a small unpaid ministry of family affairs. When she finally puts down that ledger, many men realize — too late — that they never once picked it up themselves.

The shame we still refuse to name

Divorce in Ghana, at any age, carries a particular flavour of shame that younger Western commentators rarely capture. It is not simply personal failure. It is communal failure — a rupture that embarrasses two families, unsettles inheritance expectations, and gives church gossip circles material for months. For a woman past fifty, remarriage is quietly treated as a joke, even an impossibility, while a man of the same age divorcing is often celebrated, matched, and remarried within a year. This is not fairness. It is not tradition either, no matter how loudly it is defended as such. It is simply an old double standard wearing new clothes.

Not every divorce is a tragedy

Here is where I must steel-man the traditionalist position before I dismantle it, because they are not entirely wrong. Marriage in the Ghanaian context genuinely does hold together more than two individuals — it holds together land disputes, family reputations, children's school fees, and aging parents who depend on that unit staying intact. There is real, practical, communal cost when a fifty-year marriage ends. That cost is not imaginary, and anyone dismissing it as "just two old people finally being honest" is being naive about how deeply Ghanaian family economics are entangled with marital stability.

But entanglement is not the same as happiness.

A woman who spends her final thirty healthy years managing a husband's silence, or a man who spends his retirement funding a marriage that stopped being a partnership decades ago, is not preserving family honour. He is postponing his own life. She is grieving in slow motion, for years, while everyone around her calls it "commitment."

What our children inherit

There is a particular cruelty in gray divorce that younger divorces do not carry: grown children do not simply adjust to a new normal, they lose the very foundation their entire childhood memory was built on. A thirty-year-old professional in Accra who watches his parents divorce does not experience it as news. He experiences it as a retroactive rewriting of every Christmas, every graduation photo, every family holiday he believed was real. Some adult children, disturbingly, find themselves comforting the very parent who once comforted them — an unwelcome reversal that no one prepares you for, and one that deserves its own honest conversation in Ghanaian homes rather than the silence it currently receives.

What Ghana must actually do about this

This is not a call for more divorce. It is not a call for less marriage. It is a call for something far more uncomfortable: honesty at year fifteen, not year fifty. Couples who address resentment while there is still time to repair it, rather than banking it silently for three decades and detonating it in retirement, give both partners and their children a fighting chance. Churches that counsel couples on communication as seriously as they preach about submission would prevent more marriages from quietly rotting than any sermon on patience ever will. Families that stop mocking divorced women over fifty and start asking divorced men why they never noticed their wives' exhaustion would do more for gender fairness in this country than a hundred conference panels.

Marriage that survives on silence is not strength. It is delay.

The full circle

Go back to that Circuit Court bench in Accra. Look again at the man and woman sitting apart, lawyers between them, thirty years of shared life reduced to a case file. They are not a scandal. They are not a warning about modern values corrupting our elders, as some will insist from the pulpit this Sunday. They are simply two Ghanaians who finally stopped performing a peace they had not felt in years — and had the courage, late as it came, to stop pretending.

The real tragedy was never the divorce.

It was the twenty years before it, when everyone in the room could see the marriage was already over — everyone, that is, except the two people still wearing the rings.

BY CHIEF TUTU BAFFOUR BROWNSY WILLIAMS