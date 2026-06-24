Release investigation report on unusual prepaid credit depletion — Minority to Energy Minister

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has demanded the immediate publication of findings from investigations into complaints of rapid depletion of prepaid electricity credits across the country.

The concerns of the unusual fast depletion of prepaid credit dominated both the online and traditional media earlier this year.

Following that Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, established a committee established to investigate the issue and submit its report within 10 days.

However, several months later, the findings have not been made public.

Addressing a press briefing in Parliament on Tuesday, June 24, the Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament's Energy Committee, Collins Adomako-Mensah, said the continued delay in releasing the report raises concerns about accountability and transparency within the power sector.

Mr Adomako-Mensah said consumers deserve answers regarding the cause of the unusual depletion of prepaid credits and any actions taken against persons found culpable.

"A few months ago, consumers were complaining about the fast depletion of credits on their meters. The minister assured us that he set up a committee, and that he's giving them 10 days to bring the report. It's been four months, you've not seen the report. Whose fault was it?" he questioned.

He questioned whether utility providers manipulated electricity meters in a manner that caused consumers to lose credit and asked what actions had been taken by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) if such findings had been established.

According to him, the PURC has increasingly appeared to side with utility providers rather than protecting the interests of consumers.

"There are fundamental things that PURC must focus their attention on, but the same day they are always on the side of the government and the utility players. They are there to regulate them to the benefit of the consumer, but what we see is that anytime they make any announcement, it is to the detriment of the consumer," he said.

Mr Adomako-Mensah further argued that electricity consumers should not be made to bear the cost of operational inefficiencies at the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Meanwhile, his comment comes on the back of a recently anounced electricity and water tarrif adjustment which is due to take effect on July 1.

Under the new rates, electricity tariffs will increase by 3.49 per cent across all customer categories, while water tariffs will go up by 0.85 per cent.