Rock Estate Housing project in Upper East stalls years after high-profile sod-cutting in 2019

The much-anticipated Rock Estate housing project in the Upper East Region remains at a standstill more than six years after its grand launch.

Despite high expectations and political fanfare surrounding the project’s unveiling in 2019, there has been no visible progress at the site.

The Rock Estate initiative, which was heavily touted by the then ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Upper East Region during the 2020 general election, was launched on the same day as the Pwalugu Irrigation Dam project by former President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The project was hailed as a beacon of hope for the people of Upper East, particularly in the Talensi District, where many families struggle with accommodation challenges. Plans called for the construction of 120 homes, including three-bedroom and two-bedroom detached and semi-detached units, and promised to create as many as 3,000 job opportunities.

However, after six and a half years, the site tells a different story. During their recent inspection, Apexnewsgh reporters found that no progress had been made beyond the three uncompleted structures erected for the initial sod-cutting ceremony. Not a single additional block has been added, leaving the project in limbo. Overgrown bushes and wild animals have now taken over what was once a symbol of renewed hope for the district.

The lack of development has fueled frustration and skepticism among local residents, who are now questioning the motives behind the NPP administration’s promises. Many wonder whether the project was merely political rhetoric aimed at winning votes rather than a genuine commitment to solving the region’s housing crisis.

As the Rock Estate housing project remains abandoned, it stands as a stark reminder of unfulfilled promises and the urgent need for accountability in the region’s development agenda.