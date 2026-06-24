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Wed, 24 Jun 2026 General News

Kpando MP highlights youth employment, education and connectivity initiatives at Kudzra Father's Day Celebration

By Godwin Adenyo, Kpando II Contributor
Kpando MP highlights youth employment, education and connectivity initiatives at Kudzra Fathers Day Celebration

The Member of Parliament for Kpando Constituency, Hon. Sebastian Deh, has reaffirmed his commitment to improving educational infrastructure, expanding telecommunications access and creating employment opportunities for young people through agriculture.

Speaking as the guest of honour at the Father's Day celebration organised by the men's group of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sovie-Kudzra, the MP described Kudzra as a united and vibrant community with active and promising youth.

Hon. Deh noted that although many young people in the area have become discouraged due to unemployment, his office is pursuing initiatives aimed at creating sustainable livelihoods, particularly in agriculture.

He disclosed that he recently brought the Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, Hon. John Dumelo, to engage with the youth and assure them of government support for those interested in farming.

"We have fertile lands and opportunities in agriculture. Those who are interested in farming should avail themselves of the opportunities that will come through the provision of inputs and other support," the MP said.

Hon. Deh further announced that Kudzra is among the beneficiary communities of educational infrastructure projects being undertaken across the constituency. According to him, the community's pressing educational needs placed it high on the priority list for intervention.

He revealed that a six-unit classroom block is being constructed for the community, adding that the contractor has already taken possession of the site and commenced work.

The MP said educational development remains one of his major priorities and cited ongoing projects at Kpando Senior High School, where a six-unit classroom block is under construction, and at Kpando Technical Institute, where a dining hall complex is being provided.

He added that several schools, including those at Abanu and Gabi, are also benefiting from similar interventions.

Addressing concerns over poor telecommunications services in Kudzra, Hon. Deh disclosed that his continuous engagements with the Ministry of Communication have yielded results, with the community expected to benefit from the next phase of government telephony expansion projects.

"I believe that through consistent engagement with the corridors of power, we will continue to bring development to our communities," he stated.

The MP also made a cash donation, the amount of which was not disclosed, to support the Father's Day celebration.

Earlier, the Parish Priest of St. Benedict Catholic Parish, Sovie, and Chaplain of CYO Technical Vocational Institute, Rev. Fr. Edbert Doh, congratulated the organisers for initiating what he described as a worthy tradition of appreciating fathers.

He urged fathers to remain actively involved in the upbringing of their children and to work closely with mothers in building responsible families.

Rev. Fr. Doh observed that many children are growing up without the active presence of their fathers and called on men to embrace their responsibilities and become positive role models for the younger generation.

He further encouraged fathers to remain steadfast in faith and continue supporting, protecting and inspiring their families to ensure peace and progress in society.

The celebration brought together fathers, families and members of the Catholic community in Sovie-Kudzra to honour the role of fathers and promote responsible parenthood.

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