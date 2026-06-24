Civil Society Group wants international markets to label Ghana’s gold 'Blood Gold' to force robust govt fight against illegal mining

Eco Conscious Citizens, a Ghanaian civil society organisation, is urging international precious minerals markets, financial institutions, and commodity traders to classify significant quantities of Ghanaian gold as “Blood Gold” until the government demonstrates a sustained and effective commitment to combating illegal mining.

According to the group, there is growing concern that a substantial portion of the gold contributing to Ghana’s foreign exchange earnings and supporting the cedi is sourced from illegal mining operations.

“Anecdotal evidence suggests that a significant proportion of the gold used to prop up the Ghanaian cedi originates from illegal mining. It is for this reason that we are calling on global markets to declare Ghanaian gold ‘Blood Gold’, thereby forcing the Ghanaian government to wage a robust and unrelenting war against this canker. The farmlands, food, and water of our nation are being poisoned, posing an existential threat to our people. All actors in the supply chain must heed this call, or stand forever complicit in ecocide and a crime against humanity,” said Awula Serwah, Executive Director of Eco Conscious Citizens.

The organisation argues that much of Ghana’s gold production is believed to come from unregulated artisanal and small-scale mining activities, where mercury and cyanide are widely used with little oversight. It says these practices continue to degrade farmlands, contaminate water bodies, destroy food sources, and create serious environmental and public health risks for millions of people.

“Global markets can no longer provide a safe haven for tainted gold whilst claiming ignorance,” the group stated. “By continuing to trade without strict verification, financiers and buyers are complicit in an unfolding ecocide.”

Eco Conscious Citizens stressed that its campaign is not aimed at undermining Ghana’s gold industry. Rather, it seeks to apply economic pressure capable of compelling stronger government intervention against illegal mining.

The group believes that concerns about international credit ratings, investment flows, and market reputation often drive government action. It therefore views the proposed “Blood Gold” designation as a tool to encourage more decisive enforcement measures.

Among its key demands to global markets and financiers is the requirement for verifiable clean supply chains through closed loop custody systems, geological fingerprinting, and full compliance with OECD Due Diligence Guidance by gold producers, refiners, and state institutions.

The organisation is also calling for the establishment of a “Blood Gold” risk classification for jurisdictions that cannot demonstrate credible and ongoing enforcement against illegal mining and the use of toxic chemicals.

Additionally, it wants industry conferences and forums to create accountability platforms where independent civil society groups, environmental scientists, and legal experts can scrutinise supply chain claims made by governments and state agencies.

“As international legal standards tighten around corporate liability, willful blindness to ecocide is no longer an option,” the group warned. “Downstream buyers and financiers who fail to actively vet their gold now risk direct complicity in environmental destruction and human harm.”

Eco Conscious Citizens maintained that only a credible, well-resourced, and sustained government offensive against illegal mining, free from political interference and backed by measurable results, can remove the “Blood Gold” risk label and restore confidence in Ghanaian gold on international markets.

The group also expressed concern over the state of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS), which was established by the government to coordinate efforts against illegal mining.

Despite assurances from President John Dramani Mahama, the organisation says the Secretariat remains under resourced. Earlier this year, when concerns were raised about funding for NAIMOS, the President indicated that the agency should operate with its initial allocation and that its budgetary needs would be reviewed later, with additional funding provided if necessary.

Eco Conscious Citizens noted that although funding was approved for the acquisition of riverine patrol boats, the equipment has yet to be delivered, leaving the Secretariat without key operational resources needed to monitor and protect water bodies.

The organisation has therefore renewed its call for government to adequately equip NAIMOS to enable it to effectively execute its mandate.

“International markets have leverage,” the group stated. “By refusing to trade in ‘Blood Gold’, they can send a clear message: ‘Clean up the supply chain or lose access to the world market.’”

To support its campaign, Eco Conscious Citizens has released a short video titled “Label It Blood Gold: Take Action, Save Lives Declares Eco Conscious Citizens.”

Source: Eco-Conscious Citizens