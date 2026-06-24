Parents trained to support reading culture under 'Book-To-Go' Project in Gadza

Nana Agyapomaa Asare I, Nkosuohemaa of the Oseawuo Division in the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area and Chief Executive Officer of Rainbow Trust Foundation, has reaffirmed her commitment to advancing childhood literacy through the "Book-to-Go" project, delivered in partnership with Book Aid International.

The initiative was introduced in Gadza, Kpando Municipality, at the request of Mama Ambadza III, Queen Mother of Gadza, who lobbied for the project to benefit local schoolchildren. To support the rollout, 2,500 library books and 2,000 book bags were donated to the school.

Speaking at a workshop for parents and community members, Nana Agyapomaa Asare I explained that the project aims to expand children’s access to books by allowing them to borrow materials for home use, thereby strengthening literacy skills and academic performance.

She noted that teachers have already completed training in library management and record keeping. The latest workshop focused on equipping parents with strategies to support the initiative and foster a strong reading culture at home.

“We expect parents to encourage their children to visit the library regularly and, where possible, to read with them. Proper handling and preservation of books is essential so that others may also benefit,” she stated.

Periodic monitoring and evaluation will be conducted to assess the project’s impact. Teachers will submit reports and maintain detailed records of students’ reading habits and progress.

Nana Agyapomaa Asare I stressed that investing in children’s education is critical, describing them as future leaders, executives, and traditional authorities. She urged parents to model positive behavior by cultivating their own reading habits.

During the session, parents were also advised to avoid unnecessary corporal punishment and to pay particular attention to the welfare and development of their daughters.

Mama Ambadza III assured residents that she would continue to champion development initiatives for Gadza to ensure children have access to quality education and a brighter future.

The "Book-to-Go" project is part of ongoing efforts by Rainbow Trust Foundation and Book Aid International to promote literacy and strengthen reading culture in communities across the country.