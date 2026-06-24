Cape Coast South MP supports victims of building collapse, donates cash and promises further assistance

The Member of Parliament for Cape Coast South, Hon. Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, has extended support to victims of the recent building collapse in Cape Coast, offering financial assistance and assuring affected families of his continued commitment to their welfare.

During a visit to the victims and their families, the MP expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident, which left some residents injured while others lost loved ones. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to bereaved families and wished those receiving treatment a speedy recovery.

As part of his support, Hon. Ricketts-Hagan donated an undisclosed amount of money to all the affected families to help ease their immediate burdens. He acknowledged the emotional and financial difficulties many of the victims are currently facing and assured them that they would not be left to struggle alone.

Speaking during the visit, the MP emphasized the need for residents to prioritize the maintenance and renovation of ageing structures to prevent similar disasters in the future. He noted that many old buildings in parts of Cape Coast pose safety risks and require urgent attention.

Hon. Ricketts-Hagan further revealed that his support would go beyond the initial cash donation. He pledged to provide building materials to property owners who have been advised by authorities to renovate their structures, once they are ready to begin the rehabilitation works.

According to him, proactive maintenance of buildings is crucial to safeguarding lives and property, stressing that collective efforts are needed to reduce the risk of future building collapses in the municipality.

The MP's intervention has been welcomed by residents and affected families, who expressed gratitude for his timely visit and support during a difficult period.

The building collapse, which occurred in Cape Coast, triggered emergency rescue operations involving personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service, NADMO, and other agencies. While some victims were rescued alive and rushed to medical facilities for treatment, the incident also resulted in casualties, leaving the community in mourning.

Hon. Ricketts-Hagan reiterated his commitment to standing with the victims throughout their recovery process and called on stakeholders to work together to improve building safety standards across the city.