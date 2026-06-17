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GES vows tough action after teachers assaulted at Bawku SHS

  Wed, 17 Jun 2026
Education GES vows tough action after teachers assaulted at Bawku SHS
WED, 17 JUN 2026

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has strongly condemned the assault of two teachers by students of Bawku Senior High School in the Upper East Region during the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

According to the Service, the incident occurred after the teachers enforced examination regulations and invigilation procedures in the course of their official duties.

In a statement signed by the Head of Public Relations, Daniel Fenyi, the GES described the actions of the students as unacceptable, unjustifiable, and a serious breach of school discipline.

It stressed that the attack on the teachers undermines the core values of education, including respect, integrity, and responsibility, and poses a direct threat to the safety and wellbeing of both staff and the wider school community.

The statement confirmed that the two affected teachers are currently receiving medical attention and support.

The GES further disclosed that security personnel have been deployed to the school to ensure safety, maintain order, and allow academic activities and examinations to continue without disruption.

It added that the Service is working closely with security agencies to identify and sanction those responsible for the assault. Any student found culpable, it warned, will face disciplinary action in line with GES regulations and procedures.

The Service reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding teachers and upholding discipline in schools across the country.

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