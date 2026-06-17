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NADMO relaunches national platform to strengthen disaster risk reduction and climate resilience

By Judith Twumwaa, ISD II Contributor
Disaster NADMO relaunches national platform to strengthen disaster risk reduction and climate resilience
WED, 17 JUN 2026

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has officially relaunched the National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) and Climate Change Risk Management (CCRM) as part of efforts to strengthen collaboration among stakeholders and build a more resilient Ghana.

The relaunch marks a significant step towards enhancing the country’s preparedness for and response to climate-related disasters and other emerging risks, while promoting a coordinated approach to disaster risk management and climate resilience.

Speaking at the event in Accra, the Director General of NADMO, Major Dr. Joseph Bikanyi Kuyon, described the initiative as a critical milestone in advancing Ghana’s disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation agenda.

He explained that the National Platform would serve as an important mechanism for bringing together experts, policymakers, development partners, civil society organisations and other stakeholders to facilitate knowledge-sharing, coordinate interventions and develop strategic actions aimed at reducing disaster risks across the country.

According to Major Dr. Kuyon, strengthening collaboration among stakeholders is essential to addressing the growing challenges posed by climate change and other hazards, which continue to threaten lives, livelihoods and infrastructure.

“The relaunch of this platform provides an opportunity for all stakeholders to work together in developing sustainable solutions that will enhance resilience and safeguard communities from disasters,” he stated.

The Deputy Director General in charge of Sustainable Livelihood and Community Empowerment, Mr. Albert Alalzuuga Akuka, called on stakeholders to remain actively involved in the activities of the platform and contribute meaningfully to the achievement of its objectives.

He emphasised that sustained dialogue, cooperation and commitment among all stakeholders would be critical to ensuring the platform’s success and advancing Ghana’s disaster risk reduction and climate resilience agenda.

Mr. Akuka expressed confidence that the renewed platform would provide a strong foundation for fostering partnerships, strengthening institutional capacity and promoting innovative approaches to disaster risk management and climate adaptation.

The event featured a series of presentations by practitioners and experts on the role of the National Platform, Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change Risk Management, as well as Early Warning Systems.

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